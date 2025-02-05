Wizards vs. Nets: Five Questions Ahead of Matchup
The Brooklyn Nets are getting right back on the court tonight as they take on the NBA-worst Washington Wizards at home.
With tonight's game looming, we spoke with Washington Wizards On SI writer Tyrone Montgomery to learn more about the Nets' next opponent.
What’s been up with the Wizards as of late?
The Wizards have been going through the emotions as of late. It’s been a long season, and they know it flies by after the trade deadline and allstar break. They’re ready for a fresh start. Lately, they have been able to rack up some wins from teams missing their best players. They’ve been able to take advantage of their opportunities there. However, physically the Wizards are here every night. Mentally, they are ready for the season to end.
What are the Wizards looking for as the trade deadline approaches?
Wizards are looking for picks. This is a full rebuild. They want to rebuild through the draft. However, they also would like some salary cap flexibility. That means they are willing to take on expiring contracts so they can pursue the players they want through free agency.
The Wizards and Nets have equal interest in this year’s draft. Rank the top three prospects: Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
Cooper Flagg is number one on my board. He has the most upside in my opinion. He will be a difference maker. Ace Bailey is right behind him at number two. He has great size, athleticism, and will be able to guard multiple positions. Dylan Harper rounds off my top three. You can’t go wrong with any of these players. However, Harper seems like he has a bit of untapped talent and potential so he will need to fully unlock it still.
If the Wizards won tonight, what would be the reason why?
If the Wizards win tonight, it will be because they were able to slow down D’Angelo Russell. He has been known as a streaky scorer. With the way the Wizards are defending this season, he may get off to a hot start. The Wizards have to slow him down.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Wizards should win tonight. After losing 16 straight games, the Wizards find themselves on the cusp of winning three straight games. This team simply needs a bit of confidence. It appears they may have found it. Kyle Kuzma has been playing well as of lately too. This certainly helps their chances of winning three straight games tonight in Brooklyn.
