Would Miles Bridges Fit With The Brooklyn Nets?
Per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets engaged in trade talks surrounding Miles Bridges. In the reported discussion, Brooklyn would have unloaded their largest contract in return for the high-flying forward.
"Charlotte, sources said, held conversations with Brooklyn about swapping Bridges in a package that would have brought Ben Simmons to the Hornets in February," Fischer wrote. He went on to add that the Sacramento Kings also had interest in Bridges' services.
Bridges signed a one-year $8 million contract in the summer of 2023, and is now set to become an unrestricted free agent. The Hornets do own Bridges' Bird rights, allowing them to exceed the salary cap if they wish to hand him a long term deal.
After showing interest four months ago, the Nets could chase the former 2018 lottery pick without giving up any assets if they wish. Whether his price would be low enough remains to be seen, but how would Bridges fit basketball wise in Brooklyn?
In the last two seasons he played (Bridges sat out the 22-23 campaign due to off-court issues) he notched over 20 points per contest on nearly 50% shooting. His biggest attribute is his athleticism, with sneaky defensive ability. While only 6'7 with a 6'9 wingspan, Bridges plays far longer than his measurements would suggest. He would provide the Nets with a pick-and-roll nightmare while also assisting in holding down the front court next to Nic Claxton, assuming Brooklyn retains their big man.
Despite concerns outside of basketball, Bridges is the exact type of player the Nets should be targeting in this stage of their re-tool. A massive trade for a bonafide superstar is not the smartest decision at the moment. If they can flood the roster with low-risk/high-reward talent on team-friendly deals, Brooklyn may be poised to make the 2023-24 campaign appear to just be an aberration.
