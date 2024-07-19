Would the Nets Have Entered a Rebuild if Mikal Bridges Wasn’t Traded?
Mikal Bridges was surely a key piece in what the Brooklyn Nets had envisioned for the future. In the 2023-24 season, Bridges averaged the second most shots attempted for the Nets with 15.8, forcing opposing teams to prepare their scouting reports for him as one of the focal points of the Nets offense. Bridges was also one of the best two-way players on the roster last year. Nets GM Sean Marks received multiple trade offers for the former Nets forward before the trade deadline, notably one with the Houston Rockets, but he was not ready to accept a trade unless it was too good to pass up.
However, if the New York Knicks hadn't sent their trade package for Bridges this offseason, there is a high chance that Bridges would still be a Net. With that being said, would Brooklyn have entered a rebuild if he wasn't traded after recent reports that the Nets were prepared for a rebuild anyway?
Although Bridges averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists last season, he was still competing for the number one option for the team. Nets guard Cam Thomas, who is only scratching the surface of his potential, attempted the most field goals last year with 18 per game.
Although Thomas has admitted recently that he isn't pushing for a contract extension, he has not been in as many confirmed trade rumors as Bridges when he was a Net. As for the team's interior presence in the inside, Nic Claxton's new contract extension was spiraling for a while, it was just a matter of time of when it was going to happen.
Last but not least, before Bridges got traded, he wasn't the only player on the Nets who was in trade rumors from the start of last season up until the 2024 NBA Draft. Veteran Dorian Finney-Smith has been sought after, along with Cam Johnson and then Day'Ron Sharpe who is also only scratching the surface of his potential.
The team will have a lot of returning players from last season and it will be interesting to see how they could improve on the 32 games they won in the 2023-24 campaign.
