Young Nets Guard 'Appreciative' Of Opportunity
The Nets are truly bringing a new era of basketball to Brooklyn. Trading Mikal Bridges -- the former No. 1 option and potential franchise cornerstone -- to the New York Knicks was only the beginning.
After years with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and star players rolling through town, the franchise finally has a clean slate. They're free from any expectations or pressure to compete at a high level. A rebuild is here in Brooklyn and the club can focus on acquiring and developing young talent.
With a fresh start, different players get opportunities to revitalize their careers. One example is Amari Bailey, who signed with the team this offseason on a training camp deal. The second-round pick spent one season with the Charlotte Hornets, who drafted him a summer ago.
Having spent the year with the Hornets on a two-way deal, Bailey looks to fight for a roster spot during training camp. Despite the lack of job security and pressure he has in camp, Bailey claims this is the most fun he's had in the NBA.
"I'm at a loss for words," Bailey explained. "I'm very appreciative of that and the staff and everyone for allowing me to have the opportunity here."
Brooklyn might be getting the chance to start over, and the club will see many different young players get an opportunity to jumpstart their careers -- and that opportunity alone is leaving Bailey appreciative.
Bailey appeared in just 10 games a season ago, logging just 2.3 points per contest and low scoring efficiency. Not much weight can be held in the minimal sample size, though.
Should he make the 18-man roster at any capacity, he's sure to get plenty of opportunity as the Nets shift focus to youth and scouting future draft prospects. Priorities have changed in Brooklyn, and the club will have a bit of new life with a new era rolling in.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.