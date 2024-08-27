Ziaire Williams 'Excited' to Join Nets
The Brooklyn Nets made a few acquisitions during the offseason, and one that went slightly under the radar was the trade that brought Ziaire Williams to the team.
Williams, who turns 23 next month, was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, his home for the past three seasons. However, with Memphis going in a different direction and looking to clear some cap space, the Grizzlies traded Williams to the Nets.
With a fresh start on the horizon, Williams is ready to get going in Brooklyn.
"I’m excited," Williams said via HoopsHype writer Cyro Asseo de Choch. "You know, it’s definitely gonna be a little different, but it’s a great opportunity for me to keep driving and showcase my skills. We got a great coach in Jordi Fernandez and coaching staff, so I’m just looking forward to going out there and hooping."
Williams averaged a career-high 8.2 points per game last season, but his efficiency was down, making less than 40 percent of his shots. That's why a fresh start could be a benefit for Williams, because it's clear that he's talented enough to play in the NBA, but new scenery could be what he needs in order to begin showcasing that potential that made him a top 10 pick coming into the league.
