Brooklyn Nets Among Most Valuable NBA Franchises
The Brooklyn Nets haven't spent much time in their city compared to other NBA franchises, nor have they had any recent playoff success. However, that hasn't stopped the team from being one of the most valuable in the league.
Sportico recently came out with its 2024 NBA franchise valuations, and Brooklyn finds itself up nine spots from last season. The Nets are the fourth-highest team in the league in terms of value, at $5.7 billion. They sit only behind the Los Angeles Lakers ($8.07 billion), New York Knicks ($8.3 billion), and Golden State Warriors ($9.14 billion).
Last season, the Nets were ranked 13th in the NBA, but even after igniting a rebuild and trading away star player Mikal Bridges, they're still one of the most valuable teams in the league. According to Sportico, the average NBA team is worth $4.6 billion, and all 30 franchises are collectively worth $138 billion.
The biggest reason, and most obvious, why the Nets (and the Knicks) are valued so high is because they play in perhaps the biggest market in the world. New York City is guaranteed to generate buzz for any sports team that plays there, and after moving there in 2012, the Nets have only gotten bigger.
It helped that, to start off the 2020s, Brooklyn held a core of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden for a very brief period. That brought a lot of attention to Barclays Center, which helped the team skyrocket in popularity when it competed in the playoffs.
It's relieving for Nets fans to know that even if they aren't a playoff team, they can still call themselves part of one of the most valuable NBA franchises. When Brooklyn finishes its rebuild and is competing in the postseason once again, expect another major increase in value.
