2 Realistic Trade-Up Scenarios for the Nets in the NBA Draft

The Nets are set to make their highest pick in decades, armed with No. 6 at the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft.

On lottery night, the Nets were one of the biggest fallers, losing out at the top 14% chance at the top pick and sliding to six. It was a crushing blow, especially in a class with a locked-in top-four, essentially shutting them out from the S-tier prospects.

All of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson are seemingly out of reach, putting the highest-available spot for the Nets to get at No. 5. The Clippers reportedly haven’t been locked in on one singular prospect, making it possible for teams to move to No. 5.

If Brooklyn believes that another team could trade with LA to grab their top option, they could instead make a deal to move up one spot. And players such as Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr., Darius Acuff Jr. and more could be worth it to lock in.

Below are two realistic trades that could see the Nets move up at the draft:

Nets move up with picks

Nets get: No. 5

Clippers get: No. 6, No. 33, 2027 Rockets First

The Clippers are looking to win games next season, though adding draft assets could still be a means to do so. Here, Brooklyn trades an early second — where valuable players could still be selected — in addition to a future first that the Clippers could move for win-now players.

If this wasn’t enough for LA, the Nets could add more picks, though a first should be good enough for moving down just one spot.

The Nets' cache of future picks is valuable, though hanging onto their own is the priority. Sending out any of the Knicks, Rockets or others is worth it for the Nets to bring in their top prospect.

Nets move up with players

Nets get: No. 5, Derrick Jones Jr., Isaiah Jackson

Clippers get: No. 6, Nicolas Claxton

The less likely of the scenarios is moving up with players. Here, after trading Ivica Zubac, the Clippers get a starting-caliber center in Nicolas Claxton while moving back a spot.

The Nets give up a valuable piece, but get two solid contributors in Derrick Jones Jr. and Isaiah Jackson, both of which could see plenty of burn in Brooklyn.

Most importantly, the Nets would be able to get their guy at the ’26 draft, much more important than the win-now players at this stage.