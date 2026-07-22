Areas Where Nets' Egor Dëmin Showed Growth During Summer League

Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Dëmin was named to the 2026 NBA All-Summer League Second Team after showing considerable signs of growth.

He looked a lot more comfortable attacking the paint and finishing at the rim, areas in which he struggled considerably during his rookie season.

The No. 8 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft has noticeably bulked up, which has helped him capitalize on more post-up opportunities and showcase hops we didn't know he had in him.

Dëmin has also looked incredibly more comfortable operating with the ball in his hands and breaking his defenders off the dribble, helping him create clean shooting looks and momentum getting downhill.

Dëmin's 3-point jumper also continues to look smooth as butter, generating considerable success off DHO actions.

Obviously, this is Summer League, and some people who convinced that players like Kevin Knox would end up becoming superstars after standout performances in those games.

However, you can't teach some of the things we've seen from Dëmin recently. As time goes on, it's reasonable to expect him to learn how to break down some of the league's better defenses on the games biggest stage.

Given Dëmin's recent improvements of getting downhill and operating with the ball in his hands, coupled with his playmaking skills, there's a chance he could end up being able to handle more meaningful minutes at point guard in the future, though Mikel Brown Jr. should be expected to be the primary point guard for now and in the future.

But Dëmin's size and length should make him a great complement to Brown on both sides of the floor, and their respective scoring and playmaking skills should be enough to give Brooklyn enough firepower in its backcourt.

The bottom line is that Nets fans should be incredibly encouraged by the progress their highest draft pick from last season has shown over the summer.

Dëmin's knack for getting downhill should help open up the Nets' offense in a ton of ways. It should free up his teammates to get free from behind the arc or create easy opportunities for his big men comrades to get easy looks near the rim.

Keeping a live dribble through traffic is not easy, nor is it easy to hunt mismatches in the lane and capitalize on them.

If Dëmin can continue to produce like this when it counts, there could be several All-Star Game appearances in his future.