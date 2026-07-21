Nets' Egor Dёmin Named to 2026 NBA All-Summer League Second Team

Most of the hype regarding this year's NBA Summer League went toward the rookies, but plenty of second-year players showed out with some monster performances. One of those was Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Dёmin.

The No. 8 pick from the 2025 NBA Draft dominated the games leading up to Las Vegas, appearing in the California Classic for Brooklyn. That same production carried over into the official 10-day slate, as Dёmin averaged 21.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals across three games.

Thus, the Russian guard was named to the 2026 NBA All-Summer League Second Team. Dёmin was featured alongside Cedric Coward (Memphis Grizzlies), Khaman Maluach (Phoenix Suns), Liam McNeeley (Charlotte Hornets) and Zyon Pullin (Minnesota Timberwolves).

Entering what should be an improved sophomore season, there are lingering questions regarding Dёmin's offensive versatility and volume within a different rotation. The Nets raised their floor this summer, acquiring key veterans in Julius Randle, Moritz Wagner and Keon Ellis, while drafting Mikel Brown Jr. with the No. 6 pick in this year's NBA Draft.

However, Dёmin managed to stand out in a variety of ways, much of which can be attributed to a positive weight gain. Last year, he was listed at 200 pounds, but Brooklyn's official Summer League roster had him listed at 212 pounds.

Some would say the 20-year-old was the top sophomore across all of Summer League. ESPN's Ben Golliver dubbed Dёmin the best of the 2025 class across this stretch.

"Demin, 20, looked like a completely different and much more complete player this summer: He attacked off the dribble with greater regularity, finished in traffic and made good, assertive decisions as a playmaker," Golliver wrote.

"The Nets desperately need some of their recent draft picks to emerge as difference-makers, and Demin took a nice step in that direction by averaging 21.0 points and 4.3 assists in three Las Vegas exhibitions."

Last season, Dёmin averaged 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 40-39-83 shooting splits. He was extremely efficient from the field due to most of his shots being from beyond the arc.

However, there's room for not just an improved field-goal percentage, but defensive production as well after this weight gain. At 6-foot-9 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, the potential on that end of the floor is certainly there.

Dёmin will be a major contributor to an enhanced Nets squad in 2026-27, evident in his being 'too good' for Summer League.