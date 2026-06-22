One Day Before the 2026 NBA Draft, Who Should the Brooklyn Nets Take at No. 6?

We've officially entered the final stretch before the big night. With just one day before the 2026 NBA Draft, fans can start to really get excited (and nervous) as the next wave of high-end talent enters the league. The class has given us no shortage of hype, and coupled with Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors, the speculation has been on another level.

Outside of what draft picks the Milwaukee Bucks could get for Antetokounmpo, as well as the top-three debacle between AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, the Brooklyn Nets have been the most interesting storyline leading up to draft night.

The Nets, who fell to the No. 6 pick despite a 20-62 season, have to settle for the next tier of prospects. Thankfully it's in a year that has some electrifying talent outside of that consensus top three, but it now becomes harder to identify who they should draft as their next franchise star.

So who should it be?

First, there's the point guard conundrum. After the top three (plus Caleb Wilson), the next prospects projected to be in the mix all play the one. Darius Acuff, Mikel Brown Jr., Keaton Wagler, Brayden Burries and Kingston Flemings. Each one has a unique skill with amazing upside set but key weaknesses.

With Brooklyn having built relationships with Brown and Acuff, those two seem to be the most realistic options with the LA Clippers at No. 5. However, there is a world in which Wagler, the projected fifth overall selection, falls to the Nets. Their selection is not set in stone either.

Purely based on the mock drafts coming from major media outlets, Burries and Flemings would be reaches at No. 6. If Brooklyn wants one of those point guards, it should be Wagler, Acuff or Brown. As much as Wagler and Acuff may have defensive limitations, teams can mask that with the right pieces around them. Plus, the offensive upside is too good to disregard.

But then there's the buzz that has Nets fans absolutely livid. Reports suggest that Nate Ament to Brooklyn, despite everyone calling it an enormous reach, is very realistic.

So, outside of a trade, the realistic candidates are Brown, Acuff and Ament, based on what's making headlines. Of those three. Acuff has the most upside in terms of superstar talent. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game on 48-44-81 shooting splits at Arkansas.

Say what you want about defense, the Nets can mask that with the right pieces around him. Jalen Brunson, Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić have all been given the 'defensive liability' label at some point in their careers. But that isn't stopping anyone from taking them as their franchise guy in a hypothetical world.