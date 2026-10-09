Brooklyn Nets Continue to Show Promise in Preseason Action

Preseason action is underway, and the Brooklyn Nets have had some intriguing results thus far.

Over the past week, the NBA preseason has tipped off, signaling the start of a new season. With the regular season still nearly two weeks away, anticipation for the new year is only growing, especially in Brooklyn.

After the Nets had spent the past few years among the worst teams in the league, they’re hoping that internal development coupled with some offseason additions could be enough to get back into the postseason picture. While the Nets came into training camp as one of the toughest teams to predict, they’ve sent a bit of a message to begin the preseason.

Winning matchups against the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers, the Nets have showcased part of what could make this season special in Brooklyn. Of course, it’s impossible to take too much away from the results of preseason games on their own, but those matchups have shown why the Nets could be much better this season.

While Brooklyn’s preseason opener came against a depleted Charlotte lineup, the 76ers came into Barclays Center with their stars ready for action, including LeBron James. The Nets, even while missing some starters, managed to compete with Philadelphia’s talent throughout the first half and even built a lead in the third quarter before starters rested throughout the final frame.

The dynamic of having Julius Randle on the team is still tough to fully gauge, but his first two preseason games as a Net should lead to some optimism about how the season may unfold. He finished Thursday’s contest with 14 points and six rebounds, which came after his 13-point night to open the preseason.

The fit and chemistry of the team will evolve over the early portions of the season, and there will surely be some hiccups, but these first couple of games have shown there’s a foundation for the Nets to make some noise. Although the preseason is a unique setting, getting a win over Philadelphia while also winning the minutes where starters were in should give the Nets some optimism that they can compete with any team they face on a nightly basis.

The Nets may not have the star power that some teams do, but they certainly have real depth to rely on over the course of an 82-game slate, which could be massive as the season progresses. The preseason hasn’t really shown anything new about the Nets, but it’s shown that Brooklyn should be a team to watch early in the season.