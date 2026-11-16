How the Brooklyn Nets Could Defeat the 76ers with LeBron James Potentially Resting

The Brooklyn Nets suffered a crushing loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Though the Nets will be coming home, things will not necessarily get any easier for them, as they're set to host the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, the Nets may get at least a little bit of relief, as LeBron James could opt to sit out this one in the second half of a back-to-back.

That will open up more opportunities for Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe to take over, so the Nets' defense at the point of attack and at the rim will still need to be ready.

Of course, James's presence on the court immediately elevates his team, given his ability to power his way to the rim, make pinpoint passes and control the flow of the offense. The gravity he attracts, by default, opens up clear driving lanes and 3-point shot opportunities for his teammates to feast on.

But Maxey also has the ability to create his own looks off the dribble and attack the rim, so it'll be important for Nets defenders to throw timely double teams and blitzes and hedges to force the ball out of his hands and into turnovers.

Brown also has a clear ability to take over with the ball in his hands and wreak havoc from all three levels.

Joel Embiid's status for this one is uncertain, but if he's good to go, the Nets' interior defense will certainly be tested. They'll need to deny him clean post up position and prevent him from getting downhill with a head full of steam, tasks that are easier said than done.

Offensively, the Nets will need to Michael Porter Jr. to continue moving off the ball with intention, whether he's getting free off the ball or cutting to the rim.

Having Porter's presence in the lineup significantly improves the Nets' chances of winning a game, as it causes opposing defenses to scramble even on possessions MPJ doesn't score a point.

The Nets will also likely continue to look to get Julius Randle downhill, which also forces opposing defenses into rotation.

Randle and Porter may look to establish the DHO game early to open up clean looks behind the arc or generate downhill momentum.

The Nets will also likely try to get Egor Demin moving off the ball and make defenses pay from behind the arc.

Brooklyn may also give Mikel Brown Jr. ample opportunities to operate with the ball in his hands.