Brooklyn Nets' Free Agency Offer to Austin Reaves Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets are gearing up for what should be a chaotic NBA offseason that brings plenty of changes across the landscape. A league that once had a portion of teams racing to the bottom will have everyone trying to improve and avoid the dreaded relegation zone ahead of draft lotteries.

The Nets are one of those teams at the forefront of the conversation, not just because they finished with the third-worst record this season, but also because they have the resources to take that leap into postseason contention. Brooklyn has a boatload of draft picks, as well as money to spend in free agency.

Focusing on the cap space, there are a few marquee free agents linked to the Nets, one of whom is Austin Reaves. They're a potential bidder for the Los Angeles Lakers star, and a recent report from Dan Woike of The Athletic revealed an offer to expect from Brooklyn.

"Multiple front-office sources around the league, granted anonymity to freely discuss an opposing player, expect Reaves to have interest from the Brooklyn Nets, with a four-year, $178.5 million contract expected to be offered," Woike wrote.

"League sources said the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are among a group of interested teams that can create space to make competitive offers. Other teams could also emerge."

Reaves is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Lakers. He missed the end of the regular season with an oblique injury, returning for the end of Los Angeles' playoff run with six of 10 postseason games played.

At 28 years old, Reaves is still growing into a star, and in a new situation, his production could elevate. Brooklyn would immediately make him the face of the franchise if he were to sign there and play in a big market like New York City.

The Nets also have the ammunition to improve the roster around Reaves. They already have a young core in place, plus veteran talent in Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton. But if the organization were to truly go all in, perhaps bidding for another big-name free agent (i.e, Jalen Duren), they'd immediately rise in the NBA's hierarchy.

Time will tell if Brooklyn is serious about getting to the next level soon, or if flexibility and development are the biggest priorities. Reaves is a legitimate name to watch for the Nets this summer.