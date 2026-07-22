Three Nets Questions Entering the Late Stages of the NBA Offseason

Most of the biggest moves from this NBA offseason are behind us, with the exception of a few free agents (LeBron James being the big fish everyone is waiting on). This summer proved the ripple effect of the league's draft lottery reform, forcing everyone to at least try to get competitive.

There's no more incentive to lose, so naturally, the Brooklyn Nets' direction had to be upward. They certainly raised their floor this summer, but are they done making moves? This is one of the more unique rosters in the league, which poses three main questions in the late stages of the offseason:

Which 2025 draft pick(s) will gain/lose minutes this season?

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Saraf (77) during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nets had four of five 2025 first-round picks playing this year's NBA Summer League. Egor Dёmin was clearly the best of the bunch, making the All-Summer League Second Team. However, outside of his production, there wasn't anything to rave about when watching the rest of the rising sophomores.

In fact, there were a few instances in which it was difficult to watch guys like Drake Powell and Ben Saraf. Combine that with rookie Mikel Brown Jr. likely snatching the starting point guard job, plus a few free agency signings, and you have the possibility of at least one 2025 rookie losing significant playing time.

Dёmin is still a prominent starter for Brooklyn, while Nolan Traoré showed flashes last season that could get him good minutes in the rotation, but Powell, Saraf and Danny Wolf will be battling for time. Who will earn their time, and who will slide to the end of the bench?

Are the Nets finished targeting talent?

Jan 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

General manager Sean Marks has preached flexibility all offseason, but this is the time to cash in on said cap space/trade assets. There are a few big names still available who both align with the Nets' timeline and make them significantly better.

Two restricted free agents linked to Brooklyn this summer have been Jalen Duren and Peyton Watson.

Duren can certainly bet on himself by signing the Detroit Pistons' qualifying offer with the chance of a major payday next summer, as the two remain at a standstill in negotiations. The Nets can complete a sign-and-trade to give the 22-year-old his desired max contract.

Watson's situation is a bit different. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Denver Nuggets plan to match offers but are also open to a sign-and-trade. Brooklyn, given its assets and money to spend, can force their hand by outbidding the organization and shutting down a return to the Nuggets, since he'd be less expensive than Watson.

If that isn't in the cards, the Nets can perform a sign-and-trade to bring in a young forward who just averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game on 49-41-73 shooting splits.

Watson and Duren fit Brooklyn's timeline, as either could immediately thrive with more opportunities.

Can Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. coexist?

Apr 7, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) looks on in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unclear whether the Nets will have a long-term partnership with Julius Randle, Michael Porter Jr. or both. Randle, whom Brooklyn acquired the night before the 2026 NBA Draft, has a $35.8 million player option for the 2027-28 season. For a player whose value has decreased over the years, he'd be incentivized to pick that up, but that's still only two years under contract.

Porter is up for a contract extension and could be moved if he and the Nets can't come to an agreement. His contract is up in 2027 ($40.8 million this season), so Brooklyn is expected to explore a trade if he isn't extended, per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

With both futures unclear on different scales, the question is how this season will affect each player's trade value. Can two ball-dominant forwards coexist on the same team? How will that alter production from young guys like Brown and Dёmin? Will Brooklyn hold trade negotiations toward the trade deadline?