Brooklyn Nets Get No. 6 Pick in NBA Draft: What it Means and Why it Matters

The Brooklyn Nets ended up with the No. 6 pick in this year's NBA Draft, all but ending any hopes of landing one of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, or Cameron Boozer.

Caleb Wilson is unlikely to slip outside of the top 4, but the Nets could be in a strong position to draft one of Darius Acuff, Kingston Flemings, Keaton Wagler, or Mikel Brown Jr.

Acuff could develop into one of the league's better three-level scorers and a solid playmaker, but the league appears to be moving away from players at his size at the guard position, especially if they're a liability defensively.

Flemings offers more of the size that could fit well in Nets head coach Jordi Fernández's system, especially given his ability to put pressure on the rim and shoot the 3-pointer. His size could also give him an advantage against opposing guards and wings, especially on the perimeter and one-on-one situations.

Wagler and Brown project as crafty shot creators with excellent vision on the pick-and-roll, but defense could be an issue for them as well.

If the Nets aren't too pleased with the options available to them at No. 6, they could look to package that pick, other future first rounders, and some of the young talent on their roster to make an aggressive push for a top 4 spot, but for now, the assumption should be made that the Nets will be staying right where they are.

Vince Carter, who represented his former team at the lottery, looked all but dejected when the announcement was made.

Could that just be one expression? Sure, but getting the No. 6 pick was not an ideal situation for a tanking team looking to take the next step towards contention.

Nets GM Sean Marks has previously hinted that big moves could be ahead, given the team's laundry list of desirable assets that could be made available in exchange for the next star to hit the trade market.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell, and Ja Morant are all stars who have been linked to the Nets to some degree in recent months.

Morant brings some injury and immaturity concerns, but he's still young enough where a change of scenery could rejuvenate his career and help reignite a fanbase in need of a spark.

Simply put, the Nets may need to take a risk to get this organization out of a long, frustrating rebuild.