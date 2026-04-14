Nets GM Sean Marks Hints Big Moves Could Be Ahead

The Brooklyn Nets wrapped up the season 20-62, good enough to land the best odds of coming away with the No. 1 overall pick on draft night.

The hope for the team is to capitalize on those odds to give them a chance to draft either AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson, though Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson aren't bad fallback options.

With the Nets boasting a ton of first-round draft picks, they're in a prime position to swing for the fences the minute a superstar becomes available.

"In terms of a long-term build, short-term build, I think we’ve positioned ourselves over the last year or two to maintain flexibility and have optionality, which I think I'm really looking forward to," Nets GM Sean Marks said. "So, I couldn't say how and when, but we're going to be able to seize the moment when those things come, and as it stands right now, is where you've heard us really talk about the development of these guys, not just the rookies, but for all the guys we saw.

"Several of our veteran players, it's hard to call them real vets when they're still young, but they've been in the league for five, six years now, they've had sort of career years as well. So, that bodes well for this group to continue to get better, and we'll use this offseason to be opportunistic in who we add to this group, but certainly looking to add more talent. The first thing happens at the draft, then we'll move into free agency and trades and go from there."

In the immediate future, the Nets could be linked to stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell, or Ja Morant.

However, Brooklyn may not be the most attractive destination for Antetokounmpo, given where the Nets are currently in their rebuild.

Even if the Nets don't unload the clip for a superstar this offseason, they could have plenty of flexibility for one that becomes available in the future.

If the Minnesota Timberwolves flame out early in the playoffs a couple more times, perhaps Anthony Edwards could seek a move to a new situation.

In that case, Edwards could potentially be enticed by becoming the face of a franchise in a big market and teaming up with whomever the Nets draft this offseason and whoever the Nets can sign with the exorbitant amount of cap space they're projected to have.