Brooklyn Nets' Interest in Mikel Brown Jr. is Growing

For months, it has seemed like the Brooklyn Nets' 2026 NBA Draft decision will come down to Darius Acuff Jr. or Keaton Wagler. But much like the famous "third man" reveal that shocked the wrestling world at WCW Bash at the Beach in 1996, another name has emerged from the shadows.

As draft night approaches, Mikel Brown Jr. now appears to be the favorite to hear his name called by Brooklyn.

The Nets are in a position to draft based on preference rather than immediate fit. The team should be better next season with plenty of internal development, but that doesn't mean the vision should turn to playoff contention.

There are more proven players at Brooklyn's current draft position, and more projectable talents if a trade-down scenario is considered. Acuff and Wagler were both better shooters in college from an efficiency standpoint, but Brown has the frame to be an elite two-way player down the line. Standing at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, he would slot in nicely with a lengthy Egor Dëmin.

Part of the Nets' growing interest in Brown is his upside as a playmaker. He averaged 4.7 assists per game, but averaged six per game through the first month of his freshman season at Louisville before shifting to the Cardinals' primary scorer.

Among the guard options frequently mocked to Brooklyn with the sixth pick, Acuff or Kingston Flemings are the best playmakers. However, Brown was the best at getting downhill, which could mean for kickout opportunities if he can clean up some decision-making flaws. He averaged over three turnovers per game last season.

It seems like the interest in Brown stems more from his potential to be an effective offensive initiator and a more impactful piece on the defensive end. Dëmin struggled to run the offense as the primary point guard, but he's likely still the best option and is going to get a long leash next season to grow into the role. Brown can take some of that stress off of him as a secondary playmaker while immediately being one of the team's more versatile scoring threats.

The Nets have met with both Acuff and Brown for pre-draft workouts. There is still a chance that they could meet with Wagler before the draft, but it feels like front offices are certain that the Los Angeles Clippers will take the Illinois guard with the No. 5 pick.