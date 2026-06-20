The Brooklyn Nets enter the 2026 NBA Draft with more flexibility than almost any team in the league, and ESPN's final big board may signal how they could approach the selection at No. 6.

After finishing another rebuilding season, Brooklyn is positioned to add a cornerstone talent. The latest rankings place Darius Acuff Jr. at No. 6 and Mikel Brown Jr. at No. 7, two guards the Nets have been heavily linked to throughout the pre-draft process.

However, the board also highlights several intriguing alternatives should the Nets decide to move down and accumulate more assets.

Acuff has long been viewed as one of the most natural fits for the Nets. The Arkansas product had an impressive freshman campaign where he showcased the type of shot creation that Brooklyn's roster currently lacks.

His ability to score at all three levels and operate as a primary ball-handler would address one of the team's biggest needs.

Brown remains another realistic option. Despite an inconsistent season at Louisville that was impacted by injury, the former five-star recruit possesses the shooting ability and playmaking upside that teams covet in modern lead guards.

Recent reports have suggested Brooklyn has done extensive homework on Brown throughout the pre-draft process.

The decision becomes more interesting if general manager Sean Marks explores trade-down opportunities. The Oklahoma City Thunder has been frequently mentioned as a potential partner, with reports indicating that they could be interested in moving up from No. 12 and No. 17.

Such a move would allow Brooklyn to remain in range for prospects like Nate Ament, Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendeborg while adding another first-round selection.

Ament's combination of size and perimeter skill makes him one of the draft's most intriguing forward prospects. Meanwhile, Mara's trusted defensive instincts and offensive versatility at 7-foot-3 could fill Brooklyn's need for more shot blocking.

Keaton Wagler is another player who could enter the conversation if he unexpectedly slides.

ESPN ranked the Illinois guard fifth overall after a breakout freshman season that established him as one of the best combo guards in the class.

Ultimately, the final big board reinforces a philosophy Brooklyn has maintained throughout its rebuild: prioritize talent over immediate fit. Whether the Nets select Acuff, Brown or decide to trade down for additional assets, the organization will have multiple opportunities to add high-level prospects.

For a franchise still searching for key players, this draft could turn out to be the most important to the rebuild.