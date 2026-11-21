The Brooklyn Nets bounced back from an awful loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday but still came out short, falling to the Orlando Magic 113-111.

Julius Randle led the way with 27 points on 9-of-20 shooting, nine rebounds and six assists.

Danny Wolf contributed 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting and five rebounds. Day'Ron Sharpe added 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and 11 rebounds.

Mikel Brown Jr. scored 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting. Michael Porter Jr. finished with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting, five assists and four rebounds.

Here are three takeaways from tonight's affair.

Michael Porter Jr. Involved Early

Porter was involved in the flow of the game early, moving off the ball with intention and drilling 3-pointers.

He attempted more field goals in the first half of this affair than he did all of last game, and he made the most of his effectiveness.

However, the Nets ended up finding a lot more success when Porter exited the game in favor of Randle, as Brooklyn found itself capitalizing on opportunities from both inside the arc and inside the paint.

Porter will have his nights where he gets hot, but it's encouraging to see other Nets players step up in his stead.

Julius Randle Played to His Strengths

Randle took advantage of a smaller Orlando defense and intentionally got to the rim.

Down the stretch, he played under control and used his big bulky frame to score clutch baskets and get to the free-throw line.

His ability to get to the rim also opened up his playmaking skills and 3-point shot attempts for his teammates.

Randle's veteran leadership was on full display and he was very communicative, allowing him to find chemistry with his teammates during stretches Porter wasn't on the floor.

Nets Late Game Execution Questionable

Brown attempted a pull-up midrange jumper with nearly nine seconds left on the game clock, with the shot clock turned off.

That allowed the Magic to create an easy look on the other end with plenty of time left.

The Nets luckily had enough time on the game clock to steal the game, but Randle didn't receive the ball particularly cleanly and his game-winning 3-point shot attempt was rushed, leading to an ugly miss.

Nets coach Jordi Fernandez defended Brown and Randle's shot attempts, but cleaner looks could've been created in those instances, especially with plenty of time left on the game clock.