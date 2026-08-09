Brooklyn Nets May Soon Need to Make Decisions on 2025 Class

The Brooklyn Nets made some history in the 2025 NBA Draft, and there’s a chance they’ll soon be making some decisions on that class of first-rounders.

Last season, the Nets rolled into the season with a bit of an unprecedented project for Jordi Fernandez, leaving the head coach to figure out the best path forward with five first-round rookies. With one season of NBA experience under their belts, those rookies still project as wild cards, but the Nets at least have an idea of what they want to see next season.

Along with the decisions that will have to be made well in the future, the Nets may start making some verdicts on their 2025 class next season. Although it’d be ideal for all five to continue getting reps and for them to make strides in 2026-27, the Nets also shouldn’t devote their energy to guys who may be lost causes.

To some extent, Egor Demin and Danny Wolf were standouts among the rookie class last season. Still, Drake Powell, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf each showed their own flashes of consistent play.

Perhaps the toughest pill for Brooklyn to swallow with its 2025 class is that no one appears to be on the trajectory to stardom. While that certainly puts some pressure on Mikel Brown Jr. to perform in his rookie year, it also makes things more difficult for the Nets.

The range between the Nets’ best and worst players in the 2025 class is frankly much smaller than they would’ve hoped. As the Nets transition into trying to win games for a full season, it might be much easier to see who can contribute to winning basketball and who may not be able to keep up at this level.

Each first-round rookie last season started double-digit games and had at least one area where they stood out and found success. Of course, those traits will need to continue to stand out next season in a different situation, but the Nets should be optimistic about what the future might hold.

In any case, the Nets must be effective with how they choose to allocate their time and energy, even if that means parting ways with someone from that class as early as next season. With so much backcourt talent, that should especially put pressure on Traore and Saraf.

It’s entirely possible that the Nets are fine with next season being another development year and working through the second-year mistakes all five will surely make. However, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if the Nets’ 2025 class is broken up before the end of next season.