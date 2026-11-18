The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find their stride in the early stages of the season, and finding some success at home could be what they’re missing.

After a hard-fought loss to the Philadelphia 76ers a couple of days ago, the Nets are in Barclays Center once again as they’ll look to get a win against the Chicago Bulls. On paper, this game should be a tight one featuring a couple of teams desperate to turn the corner after poor starts.

Of course, the Nets and Bulls came into the season with different outlooks and goals for their season. While Chicago entered the year without any considerable desire to compete for a postseason spot, the Nets not owning their 2027 first-round pick effectively made the play-in a de facto goal.

Considering how the bottom half of the East has performed thus far, the Nets are still essentially where they need to be in the standings. However, none of that will matter if the Nets don’t begin to rack up some wins on their home floor.

Across the first month of the season, the Nets have managed to win only once in front of their home crowd. For a team hopeful to make it to the postseason, that sort of performance in home games is simply unacceptable.

It’s not the end of the world for Brooklyn if it fails to make the postseason, but another season of hovering in the mid-20s for a win total will likely be on the way if the Nets can’t protect home court.

Beginning with their matchup with the Bulls, the Nets need to show that they can take care of business in their building. Barclays Center has been criticized many times for its lackluster crowd since the team moved from New Jersey in 2012, but even a poor crowd shouldn’t cause Brooklyn to fall flat like it has at home.

Home games come with many more advantages than crowd noise, and the Nets must begin taking advantage of the comfortability and familiarity of playing at home. There simply isn’t a path to the postseason for Brooklyn that doesn’t feature significant improvement on the home floor.

As a young team, the Nets have also struggled on the road, but that’s more par for the course than their 1-4 mark at home. Getting wins in the NBA as a team in Brooklyn’s position is never easy, but winning at home should certainly be easier than trying to rack up wins on the road.