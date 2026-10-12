Brooklyn Nets Must Embrace Challenge of Atlantic Division

The Brooklyn Nets could be one of the most interesting teams in the league, and it all starts within their division.

Over the next few months, the Nets will be looking to prove themselves as one of the surprise teams in the NBA and make their way back into the postseason for the first time since 2023. After spending recent years in the midst of a rebuild, Jordi Fernandez has a chance to lead his squad through a competitive season in his third campaign at the helm.

For Brooklyn to make an impact next season, it will need to find ways to win its big games. In a tough Eastern Conference, there should be no shortage of those opportunities.

Whether fortunately or unfortunately for the Nets, they’ll have at least 16 games against hopeful contenders in their division schedule alone. Perhaps the toughest division in the Eastern Conference, especially if Brooklyn can exceed expectations, the Atlantic Division will feature no shortage of intense battles throughout the season.

If the Nets want any chance of making the playoffs or simply being in the hunt for a play-in spot, they’ll have to make some noise against the other squads in their division. The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors all present a different challenge for the Nets, but all will enter the season with the belief they can raise the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June.

While even a dream season for the Nets would fall short of that lofty goal, getting to the playoffs is still well within reach for Brooklyn. However, with the division making up roughly 20% of the schedule, the Nets can’t afford to repeat their performance from last season when it came to matching up against Atlantic foes.

Last season, the Nets managed only a 3-13 mark against their division, marking the third-worst record in division matchups. Finishing ahead of only the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz against division competition, the Nets were anything but competitive.

Of course, that could be a way to set the tone for their upcoming season. Considering how tough the Nets’ division is, if they can put together some impressive performances and string together some early wins against teams in the Atlantic, they could build some needed momentum.

The Nets shouldn’t be expected to play perfectly by any means when the season tips off, but performing well and sending a message in division matchups should be a priority for Brooklyn.