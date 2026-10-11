Brooklyn Nets Have Already Proven Themselves in Preseason Play

Brooklyn is in the midst of its preseason, and it’s been about as successful as it could’ve hoped.

Over the past few days, the Nets have tipped off their preseason and quickly shown exactly why they shouldn’t be written off this season. While the Nets are still projected to be one of the worst teams in the league this season and finish near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, their small sample size of preseason action tells a different story.

Winning their preseason opener by 34 in Charlotte before taking down LeBron James in his Philadelphia 76ers preseason debut, the Nets have been one of the most interesting storylines since training camp opened around the league. Although starting 2-0 in preseason doesn’t necessarily mean much on its own, the Nets have shown some encouraging signs beyond just the scoreboard.

The Nets still have another couple of games left in their preseason slate, with road matchups against the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat. While those matchups will still allow some important game reps for the squad, the Nets have largely already proven themselves in the preseason.

It’s debatable to what extent a team can actually prove itself in the preseason, but the Nets have shown just about everything their believers could have hoped for thus far. From the development of their young core to their new additions making an instant impact, the Nets have already begun to silence some of the doubts surrounding their roster.

Of course, those trends will need to carry into the regular season to hold any real substance, but there may not be much more that Brooklyn can prove in the preseason. Ultimately, the Nets need to continue improving each day and getting ready for the start of the regular season.

Sure, another young player having a breakout performance of sorts in one of the final two contests would be great, but there isn’t necessarily anything pressing for Brooklyn to showcase to cap off the preseason. Everything Brooklyn likely wanted to show in preseason has already happened, so it has a bit less pressure to perform in these final two matchups and can simply try to get into and maintain a flow as it prepares for the next 82.

The Nets have a long way to go before they can consider themselves back, but this preseason has already been a step in the right direction. And regardless of how the preseason shakes out from here, the Nets’ training camp will go down as an undeniable success.