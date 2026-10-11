Brooklyn Nets Can't Get Complacent After Early Preseason Success

The Brooklyn Nets have shown some promising signs thus far, but they can’t stop improving.

After a long offseason that saw many changes around the league, the NBA preseason is in full swing, and it’s brought some intriguing twists along the way. Perhaps the most interesting piece of the preseason thus far has been the performance of the Nets, who have won their first two contests.

Coming into training camp expected to be one of the NBA’s worst teams, the Nets have begun to show that they should be a team to watch this season. Coming off only 20 wins in 2025-26, the Nets made some roster moves to perhaps get back into the postseason picture, and their preseason play thus far should add some confidence.

Of course, that confidence can’t be a replacement for the work they’ve put in thus far and need to keep putting in. Over the next week, the Nets will have another couple of preseason matchups, and they can’t let their first couple of results influence how seriously they take their final leadup to the regular season.

One of the biggest things for this Nets team will be finding ways to gel after being thrown together in the offseason. It’s undeniable that the Nets are a bit of an odd fit, but there’s also no reason they can’t work out and become a surprise team in the East.

Of course, for Brooklyn to make its way into the postseason discussion, it will need to come together sooner rather than later, especially given its tough early schedule. That early slate also makes it imperative for Brooklyn to continue building its preseason momentum and go into those tough matchups playing good basketball already.

Another reason the Nets can’t simply write off these next two matchups as pointless preseason games is that it would set a bad precedent for the rest of the season. This Nets team will have to fight their way into the postseason, and they shouldn’t get into the habit of taking days off for any reason.

While that doesn’t mean Brooklyn is doomed if it fails to treat a preseason game like the NBA Finals, it still needs to come in well-prepared and focused on the task at hand. After all, even if it’s only the preseason, it still has to feel good for Nets fans to watch their team play some competitive basketball after these past couple of years.