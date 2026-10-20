Brooklyn Nets Must Make Statement to Open 2026-27 Season

Opening night is just around the corner, and the Brooklyn Nets have a chance to send a message.

On Tuesday, the 2026-27 NBA season will open with a tripleheader of action featuring some of the top teams around the league. While all attention will be on those matchups, the Nets will be hoping to turn some heads when they open their season on Wednesday night as part of a packed slate that features 11 games.

Tipping off in one of the first games on Wednesday night, the Nets will be playing host to the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center. After sending a bit of a message in their preseason opener in Charlotte, the Nets will be looking to do it again in a game that counts on Wednesday night.

Obviously, there will be plenty of storylines to look at when the league’s big slate of matchups begins on Wednesday, but the new-look Nets could certainly steal some of the spotlight. One of the things working in Brooklyn’s favor is its versatility throughout the roster.

With so many players looking to have big years, that also means the Nets have no shortage of players who can go off on a given night and give the team a significant boost. While individual performances aren’t the goal for Brooklyn when it steps on the floor, it certainly wouldn’t hurt their cause.

Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. could each be looking to tip off All-Star campaigns while potentially leading Brooklyn back to the postseason. Mikel Brown Jr. could start the year by throwing his name into the Rookie of the Year race, and other young guys like Egor Demin could showcase how they’ve developed over the offseason.

Ultimately, there’s no shortage of ways in which the Nets could make a statement to begin the year. Of course, should any of those individual efforts occur, the Nets would need to finish the deal by getting a win.

Sure, the Nets might get more eyes on them in live action with a close game, but putting together a big win to open the year could be the best way to get folks to pay attention to what might be brewing in Brooklyn. Still, it’s important to remember that opening night is only one game of 82.

It counts all the same on Wednesday regardless of whether the Nets win or lose, but there’s still a lot of value in making a statement the first time they step on the floor.