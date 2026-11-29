The Brooklyn Nets came away with a big bounce-back win over the Charlotte Hornets, winning 118-116.

The Nets got big-time performances from their frontcourt after underwhelming performances from each of their frontcourt players in their loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Julius Randle led Brooklyn with 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting, six rebounds and three assists. Michael Porter Jr. added 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting, seven rebounds and three assists. Day'Ron Sharpe contributed 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block.

Here are three takeaways from the Nets' win over the Hornets.

Julius Randle Delivers Well-Balanced Effort

Randle took five 3-pointers and cashed in on three of them, but he was effective in a whole lot of other ways.

He was pushing the ball in transition, finishing plays ahead of the break and constantly moving to put his team in position to put up points on the board.

Randle also nailed a few tough fadeaway jumpers, proving he can get quality shots to go against some sound defense.

This is the version of Randle the Nets need to see nightly if they hope to get back on track in the win column.

Michael Porter Jr. Responds With Solid Shooting Night

MPJ was moving off the ball well and hitting some of the most difficult shots imaginable. Shots only he could hit.

He was going to the stepback and evading defenders closing in on his airspace while effectively moving off the ball.

There is hardly a shot attempt that Porter never falls in love with, but it's hard to argue against him firing off those shot attempts if they consistently go in.

Porter getting hot from deep also helps free up plenty of space for other Nets players to get involved in the flow of the game.

Day'Ron Sharpe Posts Monster Statline

Sharpe has made incredible improvements to his all-around game this season, getting involved as a rim-rolling big man who can also contribute in the playmaking department.

He finished with a few explosive alley-oops and was aggressive in attacking the rim but he also got himself involved in DHO actions and was consciously moving the ball, looking to get his teammates free shots inside and out.

There are still some questions about how well Sharpe can protect the rim but the Nets would certainly welcome all-around contributions like this from him more often.