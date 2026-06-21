Brooklyn Nets Must Trade Down in NBA Draft if Nate Ament is the Pick

With the 2026 NBA Draft nearly here, the unpredictability that defined the Brooklyn Nets last June could return on Tuesday. There are a list of prospect that the Nets are reportedly interested in, but one stands out above the rest, perhaps for the wrong reason.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Brooklyn is giving serious consideration to Nate Ament, the 6-foot-10 forward out of Tennessee, with the No. 6 pick in the draft.

Last year, the Nets went against the grain and drafted Egor Dёmin at No. 8, followed by a series of prospects with similar strengths. It was a draft that left many analysts scratching their heads. This year, that same volatility could show up again.

Ament's frame and basic skill set could be the enticing aspect in Brooklyn's fondness for the last few weeks, but there are some glaring weaknesses. He averaged 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, but did so while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. Not to mention, his assist-to-turnover ratio was dead even.

Tall but mobile forward prospects have set so many franchises back since Kevin Durant entered the NBA. So often, organizations try to land the next three-level scoring frontcourt superstar, and the Nets might do that with Ament.

Nothing is set in stone; for all we know, Brooklyn may end up going with a player in that projected range. Mikel Brown Jr., Keaton Wagler and Darius Acuff Jr. are three college stars who fit that area in the lottery.

However, if the Nets truly desire Ament with their lottery pick, grabbing him at No. 6 wouldn't be the most efficient use of their selection. There are no known teams with that much interest in the 19-year-old, with most mock drafts sliding him in that 10 to 13 range.

Brooklyn should trade back if the organization believes in Ament. In that case, the Nets would take back even more assets for the future while being able to draft their guy.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly interested in trading into the top 10. With picks 12 and 17, plus some players on the trade block, Brooklyn could get back significant capital and still be able to take Ament if he's at the top of the big board.

If the Nets take Ament at No. 6, the basketball world will be laughing at them for the second year in a row. Brooklyn doesn't have any real competition to land the Tennessee star in that range, and with the opportunity to land more assets with a trade, moving back in the order is the logical decision if Ament is the guy.