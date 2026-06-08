Brooklyn Nets Meet With Point Guard Prospect Ahead of 2026 NBA Draft

The Brooklyn Nets are in the thick of their pre-draft process with the big night just two weeks away. With the sixth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, they'll make a franchise-altering decision, which naturally brings a lot of pressure within the organization.

The Nets are entering an offseason in which they'll be forced to get competitive amid new draft lottery rules. Tanking teams are punished rather than rewarded, so they'll have to avoid being at the bottom of the standings and instead look to become a middle-of-the-pack team to get the best odds in 2027. Nailing their 2026 selection will do that.

At No. 6, Brooklyn has been linked to a few prospects, some controversial and some projected to go in its range by most analysts and fans. NBA Draft consultant and analyst James Barlowe reported that the organization met with former Louisville star Mikel Brown Jr. in Orlando.

"The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks have recently both visited Mikel Brown Jr in Orlando to watch workouts and meet with the family," Barlowe tweeted.

"Brown Jr is scheduled to visit the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks before the draft."

According to NetsDaily, teams are allowed to evaluate a maximum of two prospects in person, which means Brown is a player that Brooklyn sees great value in.

The 6-foot-5 floor general averaged 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game this past season. He possesses great potential as a two-way facilitating star, boasting a near-6-foot-8 wingspan, able to disrupt opposing guards while generating points in a variety of ways on the other end.

The Nets drafted a handful of guards last year, and most of them showed great potential. Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell and Ben Saraf were four of five rookies in the backcourt, but Traore and Saraf were the true point guards.

However, if Brooklyn takes Brown, he'd immediately be the face of the young core. If the Nets opt with Nate Ament, a prospect heavily linked to them, he'd balance the guard-heavy rotation, but he isn't regarded as the best available at No. 6.

Brooklyn's draft situation highlights arguably the most pivotal offseason in recent history. After blowing a title contender, the organization has done a good job of laying out a blueprint, but recent rule changes and questionable decisions have fans wondering how long this front office will stay intact.