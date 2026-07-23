Michael Porter Jr.'s Agent Drops Big Hint on Nets Future With One Massive Condition

Michael Porter Jr.'s future with the Brooklyn Nets continues to be up in the air.

Some might feel Brooklyn's a great spot for him because it allows him to play as a top scoring option, a role he proved comfortable operating in. Others might believe he should operate more as a secondary scoring option for a championship-contending team.

Porter has expressed optimism about the Nets' future, and his agent, Mark Bartelstein, has indicated that MPJ wants to stay in Brooklyn long term.

"[Nets GM] Sean [Marks] and I have talked," Bartelstein said. "Michael loves it in Brooklyn. [Nets coach] Jordi [Fernández] has been great for him. I think Jordi has been so innovative in how he's used Michael. I think it's a great fit.

"But, that's something that Sean and I have to sit down and talk about. The Nets have to ultimately chart out their course for the way they want to go forward. Obviously, we got to do the same thing for Michael.

"If we can make it work where there's a long-term fit, that would be awesome. But, that's something we're going to be talking about here in the days ahead."

“It’s a great fit, but that’s something Sean [Marks] and I have to talk about”

@PrioritySports founder Mark Bartelstein discusses Michael Porter Jr. entering a contract year with the Nets with @TermineRadio & @Jumpshot8



FULL SHOW HERE: https://t.co/ZqMaVtbIWb pic.twitter.com/qLBNWVyNvL — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 21, 2026

To Bartelstein's point, Fernández drew up plenty of offensive schemes that helped Porter thrive in his first season in Brooklyn.

Porter scored a majority of his points through off-ball actions, whether it was through curling or cutting actions.

Porter will have to develop chemistry with new acquisition Julius Randle on the fly, but Randle possesses many of the same playmaking skills Nic Claxton provided for the Nets' offense.

The Nets are going to heavily prioritize the player development of Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr. this upcoming season, and both should be expected to operate with the ball in their hands most of the time.

However, with no incentive to tank next season due to the Houston Rockets owning the Nets' first-round pick, Porter and Randle should be expected to pick up a considerable amount of the scoring slack.

For the Nets to justify handing Porter a long-term extension, they're going to need to eventually swing a big trade or splash in free agency and bring in a franchise-changing superstar to help the team adequately compete for championships to maximize Porter's prime.

Otherwise, the Nets would be better off trading Porter soon in an effort to land future assets that could help them win in the future.