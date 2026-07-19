Michael Porter Jr. Sounds Optimistic About Where the Brooklyn Nets Are Headed

A lot has been made about Michael Porter Jr.'s future with the Brooklyn Nets in recent weeks.

Some may buy the notion of him staying with the franchise long term. Others may decide he's better suited to play for a team that's ready to win now.

Wherever you stand, it seems like Porter is committed to the Nets, at least for the foreseeable future.

“Last year, it was like a new rookie season," Porter said. "It felt that drastic of a change, being in Denver, being one of the younger guys, part of an established culture and winning a championship, to come to Brooklyn and be the leader on the team, one of the oldest guys on the team — we have five rookies, youngest team in the NBA. It was a completely different role that I had but it was something that I cherished and we’re building something special over there.”

"We're building something special over there."



Michael Porter Jr. is excited about the Brooklyn Nets' future 👏 pic.twitter.com/7xMTR2elQ8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 17, 2026

Nets GM Sean Marks has openly discussed the flexibility the team has with the number of draft picks and young talent in its cache, which could lead to a superstar someday coming to Brooklyn.

For now, the Nets' primary focus is on developing their young backcourt of Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr., both of whom have displayed immense potential at Summer League.

Julius Randle should also help provide a nice scoring punch and veteran leadership to a team in desperate need of some, though he might not get the freedom he otherwise would've loved to have on a rebuilding team.

Still, the young guns need to learn how to win games at a high level sooner rather than later, which Randle could help them accomplish.

Porter might not have the recruiting power of, say, a LeBron James, but he might have just enough pull to sway a former teammate of his to join him in Brooklyn.

Porter also seems to recognize how much love Nets fans show their team, and he was happy to give it back.

“It’s really an honor because as an athlete during the season, a lot of it is going to the gym, going to play games, coming home and you don’t get a chance a lot to interact with the fans and see how much love they really have for you," Porter said. "So to come out here and shake people’s hands and sign their autographs and take pictures with them is really an honor.”