Brooklyn Nets Projected to Land Trio of Talented Guards in Latest NBA Mock Draft

The Brooklyn Nets attacked the guard position heavily in last year's draft, picking four guards in the first round. And one major sports media outlet has them adding even more depth to that room soon.

Jeremy Woo of ESPN released his latest two-round 2026 NBA Mock Draft on Tuesday, featuring his predictions for the Nets' three picks. He has the Nets adding an elite guard in the top ten, before supplementing the room in the second round.

With the sixth overall selection, Woo has the Nets picking Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. The freshman was dominant in his long collegiate season, averaging 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game. He shot 44% from behind the arc, which would add some much-needed shot-making to the Nets roster next season. Woo explained more of his reasoning behind the pick.

"Acuff Jr. doesn't fit Brooklyn's established positional-size philosophy, but he has a best-available case if this is how the board falls... Acuff was helped by his combine measurements, standing 6-2 barefoot with a plus-4 ½ wingspan. While still on the smaller side, those dimensions are solid for a starting point guard, and his sturdy build should help him keep up with NBA physicality. None of that assuages the concerns around his poor defense, but his offensive bona fides vaulted him into this range of the draft and will keep him there. Jeremy Woo, ESPN

As Woo mentions, the defensive concerns are real with Acuff, but the offensive ceiling is very tantalizing. He would be a big splash pick for Sean Marks and the front office.

With their first second-round pick, Woo has the Nets double-dipping at the guard position, taking North Carolina State's Matt Able. As a freshman with the Wolfpack, the 6-foot-6 guard/wing hybrid averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He shot 35.5% from the three-point line.

Able is a bigger guard who could have a lot of positional flexibility. He could easily slide down to the wing, clearing up more minutes for Brooklyn's horde of guards. Unlike Acuff, Able is more of a high-floor, low-ceiling player.

Finally, Woo had the Nets ending the night by taking Spanish point guard Sergio de Larrea. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 9.5 points and 3.8 assists for Valencia in the Spanish Liga Endesa. Not much is known about de Larrea, but he has the ideal size to do some good stuff defensively.

He seems like a decent playmaker with some room to grow offensively. He did shoot 40.3% from the three-point line, which the Nets would welcome with open arms. This would be risky but potentially very beneficial: a swing from Brooklyn to end the draft.

The 2026 NBA Draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 23-24.