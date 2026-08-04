Brooklyn Nets Should be Looking to Make Statement at 2027 All-Star Weekend

The Brooklyn Nets may be overlooked coming into next season, but they could make their presence felt by All-Star Weekend.

After an offseason that’s been filled with big changes around the league, the Nets are hoping their moves will be enough to get them back into the postseason for the first time since 2023. With Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle leading the charge, Brooklyn will be looking to become a surprise team in the East next season.

Behind some intriguing offensive engines and a defensive identity set by coach Jordi Fernandez, the Nets may just have the right mix to compete in a loaded Eastern Conference. If the Nets are going to make their way back into the postseason, they’ll also likely need to have some individual standouts along the way, and that should be reflected by some Brooklyn representatives at All-Star Weekend.

Obviously, the clearest path to some Nets representation at All-Star Weekend will be on Friday night in the Rising Stars Game. With five first-round picks from the 2025 class and Mikel Brown Jr. expected to be a rookie stud, the Nets shouldn’t have much trouble finding their way into the Friday night festivities.

Of course, Friday night doesn’t exactly move the needle for the Nets from that perspective, as it’d simply be a major concern if none of their young players earn a Rising Stars selection. Instead, the Nets’ top focus should be on getting one of Porter or Randle to Phoenix for the All-Star Game on Sunday.

With more usage and potentially taking over as the No. 1 option again, Randle’s path could be as simple as putting up numbers similar to his time in New York and having Brooklyn in play-in contention. Meanwhile, Porter may just need to replicate his stats from a season ago while helping the Nets play winning basketball to generate the buzz needed to make it in.

Although it might not mean much for most teams to have one All-Star who likely is among the final selections, the Nets are looking to get back on the map. With Brooklyn’s most recent All-Star selections coming in 2023 with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who both actually ended up representing other teams in the game itself, the Nets could use an appearance.

While it seems unlikely for any Net to end up participating in Saturday night, perhaps Porter could sneak into the 3-point contest if he’s already heading to Phoenix as an All-Star. Ultimately, the Nets’ chances of making a big statement at All-Star Weekend aren’t high, but some representation could go a long way for the franchise.