Brooklyn Nets Shouldn't be Afraid to Take Risks Next Season

The Brooklyn Nets don’t have much pressure going into next season, and they should take advantage if the situation is right.

Next season, Brooklyn is anticipated to be one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference yet again. While Brooklyn has made some moves to try to get back to playing competitive basketball, the depth of the East and the question marks on Brooklyn’s roster make it difficult to view the Nets as a real postseason contender.

Of course, the main reason the Nets will be looking to get back to the postseason is that they don’t have control of their first-round pick next year, with Houston owning the right to swap. Considering there’s not much Brooklyn can possibly do to influence its future via the draft next season, it shouldn’t be afraid to take some risks along the way.

Obviously, the Nets are no stranger to taking some big swings, putting together the trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden earlier in the decade. However, there is some sentiment that Brooklyn should simply ride out this rebuild and see where it takes it, rather than trying to cut corners.

Perhaps if Mikel Brown Jr. pans out, that sort of strategy could work out. However, the Nets don’t have some clear franchise star for the future after bottoming out for the past couple of years.

So, it may make sense for the Nets to try to acquire a star via trade, and next season presents the perfect opportunity for multiple reasons. Perhaps most obviously, Brooklyn is making some attempt to get back to the postseason, so adding some extra star talent could put it closer.

There’s also a clear safety net involved, considering that the Nets won’t really face any negative consequences if the season veers in the wrong direction after a big move. Considering they also have the Michael Porter Jr. contract to work with, the Nets could be in prime position to make a move.

Beyond the short-term implications, a deal that brings in a star could give the Nets a legitimate runway to contention in the next few years. Without any clear star for the future on the roster right now, the Nets don’t have any clear path to contention, and a blockbuster deal could fix that.

The Nets may be right to decide against making any big moves next season and riding this thing out, but if there’s any year to take a gamble, it’s 2026-27.