Brooklyn Nets Showcase Depth in Blowout Win Over Pelicans

The Brooklyn Nets got their third win of the season in impressive fashion, and it showcased one of the expected strengths of this squad.

On Wednesday night, the Nets secured their largest victory of the new season with a 145-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Picking up a 34-point road win against a Western Conference opponent, the Nets never let up in a game that likely helped the team get out some of their frustration after a slow start to the year.

Brooklyn dominated the game on the scoreboard and in a variety of areas in the box score. In doing so, the Nets also showcased their depth by having no one player dominate the box score individually.

In the win over New Orleans, Brooklyn saw eight players score in double digits, with Michael Porter Jr. and Egor Demin tying for the team-high of 22 points. The Nets’ output for the night was impressive and showcased exactly what the team was supposed to be entering the season.

The Nets don’t have any superstars on the roster, and while guys like Porter, Demin or Julius Randle can take over at any given time, it will be the depth that pushes the team to wins. The healthy mix of youth and veteran talent was also on display in New Orleans, which goes to show that the Nets have a formula that can work out if they can find some consistency.

The Nets’ balanced attack also went beyond the scoring output, with the team dishing out 30 total assists while having no players with more than five assists. Lacking a clear floor general or go-to scorer, the Nets need that sort of balanced approach to get their offense sorted out.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the Nets shot 20-of-41 from beyond the arc, but there are signs of good offensive process regardless when the team puts up 145 points in regulation. Moving forward, the Nets will need to keep up this everyone eats approach and get more consistent contributions from their role players.

After Wednesday night’s action, the Nets still remain just one loss out of the play-in picture, and their recent performances paint an intriguing picture. Having gone 3-3 since their 0-5 start, the Nets may very well be turning the corner, and if they can get contributions up and down the roster and take care of business against the teams around them in the standings, this season could feature the Nets reaching their goals.