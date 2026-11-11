Nets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 11
In this story:
A pair of struggling teams face off on Wednesday night, as the Brooklyn Nets (2-8) hit the road to play the New Orleans Pelicans (4-7), who are coming off a rough back-to-back on Sunday and Monday.
New Orleans lost two straight blowouts at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors, and it has lost three games in a row after a four-game winning streak.
Despite that, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson and Co. are favored at home in this matchup with Julius Randle and the Nets.
Brooklyn is just 1-5 on the road and on a two-game skid entering this matchup, but it should get youngster Egor Demin (probable) back in the lineup on Wednesday. The Nets are just 25th in the NBA in net rating this season, but they aren’t that far behind this Pelicans team (21st).
Both of these squads are facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs, but who has the edge in this matchup?
I’m eyeing a player prop for Pelicans star Zion Williamson and a side for Wednesday’s clash. Let’s jump right into the latest odds to get us started!
Nets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Nets +3.5 (-113)
- Pelicans -3.5 (-107)
Moneyline
- Nets: +136
- Pelicans: -162
Total
- 229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nets vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): DAZN (YES), Gulf Coast Sports, NBA League Pass
- Nets record: 2-8
- Pelicans record: 4-7
Nets vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Tyler Bilodeau – out
- Mikel Brown Jr. – out
- Egor Demin – probable
- Nolan Traore – questionable
- Ben Saraf – out
- Grant Nelson – out
- Joshua Jefferson – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Malik Dia – doubtful
- Bennedict Mathurin – out
- Trey Murphy III – probable
- Yves Missi - out
- Jaron Pierre Jr. – doubtful
- Trendon Watford – out
Nets vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zion Williamson UNDER 5.5 Rebounds (+101)
In today’s edition of our best NBA props at SI Betting, I am fading Zion Williamson against this Brooklyn frontcourt:
Former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson has struggled a bit on the boards in the 2026-27 season, averaging just 5.3 rebounds on 9.3 rebound chances per game.
Yet, he’s favored to clear 5.5 boards in Wednesday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Nets are one of the worst teams in the NBA, but they do rank in the top-half of the league in both rebound percentage (13th) and opponent rebounds per game (11th). That’s a bad sign for Williamson, who only has six or more boards in four of his 10 appearances in the 2026-27 season.
I don’t mind facing him at plus money in this matchup, especially since Williams is averaging less than 10 rebound chances per night and only pulling down 57.0 percent of those boards.
Nets vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
Brooklyn hasn't been winning games this season, but it has covered the spread in six of 10 matchups.
The Pelicans’ net rating has plummeted after back-to-back losses against a bad Clippers team and the surging Warriors, but New Orleans’ defense (26th in defensive rating) is the bigger concern.
With Yves Missi out, the Pelicans lack a solid option at center, which has led to them allowing the most points in the paint per game in the NBA. That’s going to be an issue against Julius Randle, Nolan Traore and some of Brooklyn’s downhill attackers.
Plus, the Nets have been better than the Pelicans on the defensive end of the floor, ranking 22nd in defensive rating and just outside the top 20 in the league in opponent points per game.
I don’t love either of these teams, but I don’t mind taking the points in this matchup after two uninspiring showings from the Pels.
Pick: Nets +3.5 (-113 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet.
Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2