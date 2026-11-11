Nets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 11

A pair of struggling teams face off on Wednesday night, as the Brooklyn Nets (2-8) hit the road to play the New Orleans Pelicans (4-7), who are coming off a rough back-to-back on Sunday and Monday.

New Orleans lost two straight blowouts at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors, and it has lost three games in a row after a four-game winning streak.

Despite that, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson and Co. are favored at home in this matchup with Julius Randle and the Nets.

Brooklyn is just 1-5 on the road and on a two-game skid entering this matchup, but it should get youngster Egor Demin (probable) back in the lineup on Wednesday. The Nets are just 25th in the NBA in net rating this season, but they aren’t that far behind this Pelicans team (21st).

Both of these squads are facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs, but who has the edge in this matchup?

I’m eyeing a player prop for Pelicans star Zion Williamson and a side for Wednesday’s clash. Let’s jump right into the latest odds to get us started!

Nets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets +3.5 (-113)

Pelicans -3.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Nets: +136

Pelicans: -162

Total

229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Nets vs. Pelicans How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (YES), Gulf Coast Sports, NBA League Pass

Nets record: 2-8

Pelicans record: 4-7

Nets vs. Pelicans Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Tyler Bilodeau – out

Mikel Brown Jr. – out

Egor Demin – probable

Nolan Traore – questionable

Ben Saraf – out

Grant Nelson – out

Joshua Jefferson – out

Pelicans Injury Report

Malik Dia – doubtful

Bennedict Mathurin – out

Trey Murphy III – probable

Yves Missi - out

Jaron Pierre Jr. – doubtful

Trendon Watford – out

Nets vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Zion Williamson UNDER 5.5 Rebounds (+101)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props at SI Betting , I am fading Zion Williamson against this Brooklyn frontcourt:

Former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson has struggled a bit on the boards in the 2026-27 season, averaging just 5.3 rebounds on 9.3 rebound chances per game.

Yet, he’s favored to clear 5.5 boards in Wednesday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets are one of the worst teams in the NBA, but they do rank in the top-half of the league in both rebound percentage (13th) and opponent rebounds per game (11th). That’s a bad sign for Williamson, who only has six or more boards in four of his 10 appearances in the 2026-27 season.

I don’t mind facing him at plus money in this matchup, especially since Williams is averaging less than 10 rebound chances per night and only pulling down 57.0 percent of those boards.

Nets vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick

Brooklyn hasn't been winning games this season, but it has covered the spread in six of 10 matchups.

The Pelicans’ net rating has plummeted after back-to-back losses against a bad Clippers team and the surging Warriors, but New Orleans’ defense (26th in defensive rating) is the bigger concern.

With Yves Missi out, the Pelicans lack a solid option at center, which has led to them allowing the most points in the paint per game in the NBA. That’s going to be an issue against Julius Randle, Nolan Traore and some of Brooklyn’s downhill attackers.

Plus, the Nets have been better than the Pelicans on the defensive end of the floor, ranking 22nd in defensive rating and just outside the top 20 in the league in opponent points per game.

I don’t love either of these teams, but I don’t mind taking the points in this matchup after two uninspiring showings from the Pels.

Pick: Nets +3.5 (-113 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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