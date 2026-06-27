Brooklyn Nets Unveil 2026 Summer League Schedule

With the 2026 NBA Draft in the rearview mirror, the Brooklyn Nets' attention now shifts to free agency and the Summer League.

While the Nets are set to be active in free agency, it's also going to be interesting to see how Summer League unfolds for them. It'll be the first glimpse fans get of Mikel Brown Jr., Joshua Jefferson, and the rest of the draft class in a Nets uniform. Even some of the rookies from last year, like Ben Saraf, Danny Wolf, and Drake Powell, could get some playing time.

With action set to tip off next week, the NBA officially released the Summer League schedule for every team. Here's a look at who and when the Nets will play next month.

Nets' Summer League Schedule

July 4: vs Sacramento Kings at 5 p.m. EST

July 5: vs Milwaukee Bucks at 3 p.m. EST

July 6: vs Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. EST

July 10: vs New York Knicks at 6 p.m. EST

July 11: vs Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. EST

July 14: vs Sacramento Kings at 6 p.m. EST

July 16: vs Houston Rockets at 4:30 p.m. EST

The first three games are not part of tournament play. They'll be played in Sacramento, while the four games of tournament play will be in Las Vegas. There are plenty of intriguing matchups and opponents throughout this schedule for Brooklyn.

The biggest headline is the two games against the Kings, who selected Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. one pick after Brooklyn nabbed Brown. Fair or not, those two young guards will be compared against each other for the rest of their careers. And the Nets will be heavily judged based on which player ends up having the better career. These two Summer League games will be the first action between them.

A few other marquee matchups include the cross-town rival Knicks, the Bucks, and the Warriors. Milwaukee and Golden State each took highly-touted prospects in Brayden Burries and Yaxel Landeborg, a few picks after Brown, who will also be compared to the Louisville guard. These games will be the first look at them as well.

The first three games in Sacramento can be seen on the YES Network. The final four games in Las Vegas can be seen on ESPN, ESPNU, or Amazon Prime. With a bunch of important, young players getting some action, these games will be must-watch for Nets fans.