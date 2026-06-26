Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested in Mitchell Robinson

Fresh off their first NBA championship in 53 years, the New York Knicks have already gotten to work in bringing back as similar a roster as they can to run it back. They've traded draft picks to cut back on salary with a few key bench players set to hit free agency.

All of this stems from Knicks owner James Dolan making comments about the organization avoiding the second apron. If New York goes over that number, there are significant restrictions on building the roster and making changes.

Thus, they're expected to lose center Mitchell Robinson in free agency, who should command a large contract after averaging 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in less than 20 minutes per game this season. He was widely regarded as the league's best offensive rebounder, creating second-chance opportunities for the Knicks in crucial moments throughout both the regular season and the playoffs.

So it's no surprise that the Brooklyn Nets, who are attempting to raise their floor for the 2026-27 season, are interested in the Knicks' backup big man, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“The Stein Line has learned that the Nets have legitimate interest in trying to sign big man Mitchell Robinson away from the team across the East River that just won its first NBA championship in more than 50 years," Fischer wrote.

Brooklyn has to find its next starting center after trading Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls in a massive three-team deal that brought back Julius Randle. Without Claxton, the team's only true five is Day'Ron Sharpe.

With the new lottery rules, the Nets are forced to get competitive next season, as the teams in the middle of the standings now have the best odds in the draft. On top of that, they don't control their first-round pick in 2027 (HOU swap rights), so there's nowhere to go but up.

At 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Robinson has been a force in the paint for years, but injuries have hampered parts of his career. The Florida native hit 60 games played this season for the first time since 2021-22.

As a starter in Brooklyn, Robinson can unlock his full potential as a paint anchor. He may not be an elite scorer, but he can improve a Nets defense that finished 25th in efficiency this past season. They also have the cap space to make a lucrative offer, even after taking on Randle's contract.