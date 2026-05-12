Report: Brooklyn Nets Could Look to Acquire No. 1 Pick in 2026 NBA Draft

The Brooklyn Nets ended up with the No. 6 overall pick on draft night, an unceremonious end to a season filled with lots and lots of losing.

Though the organization could still wind up with a potential All-Star in a deep draft class, the Nets will likely lose out on a chance to draft AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, or Cameron Boozer.

However, the Nets could still look to get into the mix for one of those aforementioned players, as they boast a treasure trove of first round draft picks and some young talent, which could be dangled in an effort to move up.

With that said, the No. 1 overall pick could very much still be in play for Brooklyn, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

"The teams at the top of this list to engage in trade talks with the Wizards: Utah at No. 2 overall and Brooklyn at No. 6 overall," Siegel wrote. "Many teams that owned some of the best odds to land the No. 1 pick, including the Jazz and Nets, have Dybantsa ranked as their top prospect in this draft class. Just because a team loses the lottery doesn't mean they can't land the top pick in the draft. That is why rival executives and front-office personnel around the league fully believe Utah and Brooklyn will make multiple attempts to try to sway the Wizards to surrender the top pick."

While there are a few intriguing prospects for the Nets at the No. 6 spot, none of them truly compare to Dybantsa.

Dybantsa has the frame to become one of the most elite players in the league, given his ability to score at all three levels, score in isolation, and wreak havoc in the halfcourt and in transition. He also puts a ton of pressure on the rim can use his footwork to create clean looks in the midrange.

The modern NBA rewards physically gifted wings with guard-like skillsets, and with the plethora of playmakers currently on the Nets roster, Dybantsa would seamlessly finish a lot of plays set up by his teammates.

His playmaking and defense could use significant improvement, but you ultimately build a team to cover the weaknesses around a player like Dybantsa.

Plus growing pains should be expected for a rookie. Kevin Durant didn't come into the league as the most gifted playmaker. He had to develop that skill over time.