Player Comparisons for Nets Draft Targets with the No. 6 Pick

The four players that have frequently been mocked to the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 6 pick are Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr., Aday Mara and Kingston Flemings. Those are four talented and very different options for the front office.

ESPN released player comparisons for 12 players projected to go in the lottery –– all four of these Nets' prospects included. Taking a look at these comparisons may signal the type of fit each player would bring to the roster.

Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) shoots against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

High end: Slower-paced Tyrese Haliburton

Low end: Andrew Nembhard with less defense

The pair of Indiana Pacers guards that Wagler's game resembles brings different skills to the table. A slower-paced Haliburton means fewer playmaking skills and fast-twitch scoring on the offensive end.

His floor, Nembhard minus the stellar defense, would be a worrisome result. Nembhard is a serviceable lead guard, but is only an average scorer and playmaker. The three-point shooting display that Wagler put on as a freshman may suggest that he'll be closer to the offensive talent that Haliburton is –– at least as a scorer.

If Wagler is somewhere in between the two, that's an above average NBA player. Unless Egor Dëmin or Nolan Traoré takes a considerable leap this offseason, Wagler could see more playmaking duties, which would fit these comparisons.

Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) dribbles the basketball during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

High end: Jalen Brunson

Low end: Mike Bibby

These comparisons seem to be based more on Acuff's physical and defensive limitations than anything else. Where he's similar to Brunson is spot on for what he could be as an offensive prospect. Acuff knows how to use his body to create space, and both are elite from long range.

Even if he does turn out to be on the lower end of his potential –– Bibby –– that is still a player who was a high quality starter for nearly a decade. Bibby knew how to get to the free throw line and facilitate for his teammates while making an impact on defense by getting in passing lanes.

Where Acuff differs from these two and what could make him stray away from this spectrum is his athleticism. He can score at all three levels and would be the true lead guard that Brooklyn has been searching for.

Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) celebrates after cutting down a piece of the net after defeating the Connecticut Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

High end: Brook Lopez with more passing

Low end: Less athletic Andrew Bogut

On the high end, this must be referring to Lopez in his early Nets days, unless Mara can develop a three-point shot. As a defender, the two could be very similar. Lopez may be slightly more imposing, weighing 280 pounds, but Mara has two inches on him at 7-foot-3.

If he turns out to be closer to a less athletic Bogut, the Nets would be in trouble. Bogut never truly unlocked his potential on either end of the floor, and Mara should be a better defender at least.

Brooklyn may consider moving down in the draft if he is the favorite option. The Nets also still have Nic Claxton on the roster, and lineups with the two together would be bad for floor spacing, so that would likely mean the front office moving on from the long-term starter.

Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

High end: De'Aaron Fox

Low end: Brandon Knight

Flemings' speed and playmaking capabilities are clearly what are characterizing these comparisons. Fox has made a living inside the arc, which Flemings can also do, but he also brings more upside as a three-point shooter.

The floor being Knight makes sense for Fleming's poor end to the season. Knight had a short peak where he was a good offensive initiator, but then he quickly bounced around the league. It would be a surprise if Flemings had as short a peak because he is already a better defender than Knight was.

Potential lineups with Flemings and Traoré could greatly increase Brooklyn's pace of play. Flemings would likely slot in as the lead guard if he were taken by the Nets.