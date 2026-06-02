Player Comparisons for Nets Draft Targets with the No. 6 Pick
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The four players that have frequently been mocked to the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 6 pick are Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr., Aday Mara and Kingston Flemings. Those are four talented and very different options for the front office.
ESPN released player comparisons for 12 players projected to go in the lottery –– all four of these Nets' prospects included. Taking a look at these comparisons may signal the type of fit each player would bring to the roster.
Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois
High end: Slower-paced Tyrese Haliburton
Low end: Andrew Nembhard with less defense
The pair of Indiana Pacers guards that Wagler's game resembles brings different skills to the table. A slower-paced Haliburton means fewer playmaking skills and fast-twitch scoring on the offensive end.
His floor, Nembhard minus the stellar defense, would be a worrisome result. Nembhard is a serviceable lead guard, but is only an average scorer and playmaker. The three-point shooting display that Wagler put on as a freshman may suggest that he'll be closer to the offensive talent that Haliburton is –– at least as a scorer.
If Wagler is somewhere in between the two, that's an above average NBA player. Unless Egor Dëmin or Nolan Traoré takes a considerable leap this offseason, Wagler could see more playmaking duties, which would fit these comparisons.
Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas
High end: Jalen Brunson
Low end: Mike Bibby
These comparisons seem to be based more on Acuff's physical and defensive limitations than anything else. Where he's similar to Brunson is spot on for what he could be as an offensive prospect. Acuff knows how to use his body to create space, and both are elite from long range.
Even if he does turn out to be on the lower end of his potential –– Bibby –– that is still a player who was a high quality starter for nearly a decade. Bibby knew how to get to the free throw line and facilitate for his teammates while making an impact on defense by getting in passing lanes.
Where Acuff differs from these two and what could make him stray away from this spectrum is his athleticism. He can score at all three levels and would be the true lead guard that Brooklyn has been searching for.
Aday Mara, C, Michigan
High end: Brook Lopez with more passing
Low end: Less athletic Andrew Bogut
On the high end, this must be referring to Lopez in his early Nets days, unless Mara can develop a three-point shot. As a defender, the two could be very similar. Lopez may be slightly more imposing, weighing 280 pounds, but Mara has two inches on him at 7-foot-3.
If he turns out to be closer to a less athletic Bogut, the Nets would be in trouble. Bogut never truly unlocked his potential on either end of the floor, and Mara should be a better defender at least.
Brooklyn may consider moving down in the draft if he is the favorite option. The Nets also still have Nic Claxton on the roster, and lineups with the two together would be bad for floor spacing, so that would likely mean the front office moving on from the long-term starter.
Kingston Flemings, G, Houston
High end: De'Aaron Fox
Low end: Brandon Knight
Flemings' speed and playmaking capabilities are clearly what are characterizing these comparisons. Fox has made a living inside the arc, which Flemings can also do, but he also brings more upside as a three-point shooter.
The floor being Knight makes sense for Fleming's poor end to the season. Knight had a short peak where he was a good offensive initiator, but then he quickly bounced around the league. It would be a surprise if Flemings had as short a peak because he is already a better defender than Knight was.
Potential lineups with Flemings and Traoré could greatly increase Brooklyn's pace of play. Flemings would likely slot in as the lead guard if he were taken by the Nets.
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Colin Simmons, who hails from Omaha, NE, is currently studying journalism at the University of Missouri. He is the Sports Editor for the student newspaper 'The Maneater.'Follow simmons_colin06