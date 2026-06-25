Evaluating the Nets Selection of Joshua Jefferson

The Brooklyn Nets walked into the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft with a pair of picks following the Julius Randle trade. They took Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr. with the sixth overall, a guy who will factor in right away. Then, later in the night, they selected Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson with the 28th pick.

While Brown will get most of the headlines, there are lots of reasons for excitement and optimism about what Jefferson can bring to the table. The Nets need more size inside, and Jefferson can provide that, with an intriguing offensive skillset as well. Here's a look at him as a prospect and how he could fit with the Nets' roster long-term.

What does Jefferson Bring to the Table?

Jefferson comes in at 6-foot-8, 245 pounds. He played a lot of small-ball center at Iowa State, a role the Nets could ask him to do on occasion with Nic Claxton out of the picture. After spending his first two collegiate years with Saint Mary's, Jefferson transferred to the Cyclones and upped his game to the next level.

He put together a very strong senior campaign in 2025-26, averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. He shot 47.1% from the field, and an encouraging 34.5% from behind the arc. He attempted a career-high 110 three-pointers last season. That's an element of his game that the Nets will need him to bring right away.

Jefferson is a high-IQ player who understands his assignment on both ends of the court. He's shown an exceptional passing ability for a big, putting up multiple triple-doubles in his Iowa State career. He attacks the glass with ferocity and is a great screener. There's a lot to like about his offensive game.

The good news for Nets fans is that he's just as good defensively. His combination of size and mobility allows him to guard multiple positions, and he's more athletic than many may think. He's going to know exactly where he needs to be on that end of the court. You don't play 30 minutes a game for a TJ Otzelberger-coached team if you don't know how to defend.

What is Jefferson's Role With the Nets?

Jefferson could have a shot at playing a role immediately with Brooklyn if things go well this Summer. As of now, the Nets are thin in the front-court. They've got Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle, who can both play the four. But the current starting center is Day'Ron Sharpe, who was a valuable bench contributor last year.

With Sharpe's minutes off the bench seemingly coming to an end, head coach Jordi Fernandez will need more options to work with. 2025 first-rounder Danny Wolf could be in play for those minutes. Jefferson will have a chance for them as well. Fernandez wants his team to prioritize the defensive side of the floor first, which gives Jefferson the edge over Wolf.

Ziaire Williams and Noah Clowney could get some of those minutes, too, but neither of them has the versatility to be a small-ball center. That's where Jefferson's positional versatility gives him a huge advantage. He could see real, important minutes off the bench as a rookie, which would be impressive for a late first-round pick.

It won't be easy for the former Cyclone. He's going to have to prove himself to Fernandez, his teammates, and the front office. His college career shows that he's capable of doing that. Of winning over a locker room by giving his best effort day in and day out. Don't be surprised if Jefferson is viewed as a huge draft steal in a few years.