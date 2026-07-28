What if the Brooklyn Nets Can't Extend Michael Porter Jr.?

There was a legitimate case for Michael Porter Jr. to be an NBA All-Star leading up to the break, even as the Brooklyn Nets embarked on what would be a 20-62 rebuilding season. The league typically never rewards high production on bottom-feeding teams, but the 6-foot-10 forward posted impressive numbers that led people to believe it may not be totally empty stats.

Porter ended the season averaging a career-high 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game on efficient 46-36-86 shooting splits. His numbers were slightly better halfway through the league year, but when you combine these stats with his experience as a championship starter with the Denver Nuggets, you have an extremely attractive player in a potential trade market.

Last season did wonders for Porter's trade value. The Nets acquired him AND a 2032 first-round pick from the Nuggets for Cam Johnson, but now they can bring back serious assets if they flip him. That's dependent on contract extension talks, set to begin as we enter the late stages of the NBA offseason.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets Set to Begin Contract Extension Negotiations

Earlier in the month, NBA insider Chris Haynes said that both sides will begin talking about a contract extension after the NBA Summer League.

"Michael Porter Jr.'s agent, Mark Bartelstein, is scheduled to meet with the Brooklyn Nets and general manager Sean Marks towards the tail end of summer league or at the end of summer league to begin dialogue on an extension," Haynes said, via Sharif Phillips-Keaton of Nets Wire.

Porter is set to make $40.8 million in the 2026-27 season, but Brooklyn doesn't have to worry about money given that the organization is well below the apron levels. Of course, anything can change with free agency still boasting premier talent, but it shouldn't be too difficult for the 28-year-old to get a nice payday down the line.

It seems as though both sides have a mutual interest in this long-term partnership, but what if an agreement can't be reached?

Nets Could Explore MPJ Trade if Agreement Can't Be Reached

Haynes continued to discuss the possibility of an MPJ departure while on NBA TV.

"Now if it becomes apparent early on that an extension is not in play, then I do believe the next step will be the Brooklyn Nets and Michael Porter Jr. potentially parting ways and potentially looking to move him," Haynes said.

Back in June, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that teams around the league are "expected to poke around on his trade availability." If he isn't extended, said teams would have to worry about an expiring deal, but he already had interest at the 2026 trade deadline.

Scotto noted that the Golden State Warriors were one team interested in Porter leading up to Feb. 6. With the Detroit Pistons and a few other organizations in need of talent to stay afloat in the league's hierarchy, he should be a name to watch for multiple teams in the late offseason.