Five Realistic Trade Targets for the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are a potential trade suitor for plenty of players this offseason. They have both the cap space and the assets to make deals work for role players and potential stars.

While a lot of speculation will surround elite talents like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Zion Williamson, those aren't the most realistic options for the Nets. A big factor in their offseason pursuits will also include going after players who coincide with the team's timeline.

Jabari Smith Jr., F, 23 years old

Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) reacts after scoring a basket during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Season Stats: 15.8 Pts, 6.9 Reb, 1.9 Ast, 45% FG

Jabari Smith Jr. would be a good fit for the Nets because of his age and the fact that he is under contract until 2031. He's also coming off a season where he averaged a career-high in points and assists per game while being one of the Houston Rockets' best defenders.

Jalen Suggs, G, 25 years old

Apr 27, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Season Stats: 13.8 Pts, 5.5 Ast, 3.9 Reb, 43.5% FG

The Orlando Magic's long-time starting guard could be in search of a new home this offseason after Anthony Black had a career year. Suggs' biggest problem has been his inability to stay healthy. When he's available, he's a high-quality starter, but he has only played in 268 games over the last five seasons. Suggs could immediately fill the Nets' starting point guard void while also being one of the team's best on-ball defenders.

Cason Wallace, G, 22 years old

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) drives the ball past San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the third quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Season Stats: 8.6 Pts, 3.1 Reb, 2.6 Ast, 43.2% FG

Wallace is eligible for a new contract this offseason, and the Oklahoma City Thunder may not be willing to pay the budding guard as much money as Brooklyn is willing to. He's primarily been a lockdown defender on a team with plenty of offensive firepower. The Nets likely wouldn't trade for him to make him the starting point guard, but Wallace could be a nice compliment to Egor Dëmin.

Trey Murphy lll, F, 25 years old

Mar 18, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) dunks the ball against LA Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) during second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Season Stats: 21.5 Pts, 5.7 Reb, 3.8 Ast, 47% FG

While most of these trade targets would fill a role, Murphy has true All-Star potential. He's an elite three-point shooter –– at 37.9% from deep on over eight attempts per game –– and has freakish athleticism. Murphy has an average salary of $28 million through 2029.

Immanuel Quickley, G, 26 years old

Feb 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Season Stats: 16.4 Pts, 5.9 Ast, 4.0 Reb, 44.3% FG

Quickley is on a huge 5-year, $162.5 million contract that goes until the 2029 offseason. The Toronto Raptors should look to offload one or two of their big contract players to rebuild their roster, and Brooklyn requires a player who can confidently play the starting point guard role. Not only is Quickley a developing playmaker, but he is also an elite shooter from distance, filling two major needs.