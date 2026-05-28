Nets Should Monitor OKC Thunder as a Trade Partner this NBA Offseason

The Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder are in two very different positions entering the 2026 NBA offseason. The Thunder are in the midst of a quest to land back-to-back championships and have their core group ready to form the next great basketball dynasty. The Nets, on the other hand, are still finding their way as a rebuilding organization, but the potential is there.

Brooklyn has a similar situation to what Oklahoma City had just a few years ago. The Thunder, after failing to in the late 2010s, offloaded their stars for a heap of draft picks and young players to form their current core. The Nets have been doing that since the 2023-24 season, garnering first-round picks and youth to build as organically as the reigning champs.

But Brooklyn is at a crossroads, because the organization could attempt to get competitive this offseason, as the Houston Rockets control its 2027 first-round pick. After three years without a postseason appearance, the Nets could get back into playoff contention, but it depends on who will be available.

ESPN's Bobby Marks proposed a mock trade that involved Brooklyn and Oklahoma City, but many may question why the Thunder would depart with any in this championship-caliber rotation. The answer is the apron levels.

In the modern era of the NBA, even title contenders are operating with hopes of staying under the first and second aprons. Oklahoma City is projected to have a $250 million payroll next year, leading to significant restrictions on trades and draft picks. The front office is inclined to move some key pieces to shed salary.

The Nets, being one of the most financially flexible teams this offseason, could target any of the Thunder's rotation pieces, whether it be in free agency or the trade market.

Young guards like Jared McCain, Cason Wallace and Nikola Topić have team options this summer. Oklahoma City could certainly pick those up, but Brooklyn could then come calling, offering the Thunder value in exchange for future assets and/or avoiding paying them big money in 2027.

It's also worth noting that Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins haven't been major cogs in Oklahoma City's championship operation. Could the Nets trade for either of the two to boost depth and increase their value within a different rotation?

Wherever the Thunder lean in terms of spending, Brooklyn should monitor their players, especially if the Nets want to improve their own roster sooner rather than later.