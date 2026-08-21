Former Brooklyn Net Malachi Smith Agrees to Deal with Atlantic Division Foe

The Brooklyn Nets have their fair share of young guards on the roster to play with. Because of that, the franchise can’t afford to keep everyone, even those with some promise. That was evident with the departure of Malachi Smith earlier this week.

Smith signed a deal with the division rival Toronto Raptors on Monday. While the full extent of the deal is unknown, it’s likely a camp deal that will give him a shot at making the roster in the preseason. On the surface, it’s not a huge loss for Brooklyn. But Smith showed some good stuff late last season.

In 15 games last season, Smith averaged 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game in just under 24 minutes a night. He shot 48.5% from the field and 43.5% from behind the arc. The 26-year-old took full advantage of a tanking Nets team to put some good work on tape. He ended up being one of the lone bright spots as the organization racked up loss after loss late in the year.

That work has paid off with this deal north of the border. The Nets could’ve been in the mix to bring him back, but there’s no certain role for him in Brooklyn’s rotation. The young duo of Egor Demin and Mikel Brown Jr. will get the start in the backcourt. They represent the franchise's future and should see a ton of opportunities to prove themselves early on.

Even on the bench unit, there's not a ton of guard minutes to go around. Ben Saraf and Drake Powell face huge seasons as they try to prove they belong at the NBA level. Add in a veteran in Terance Mann who, despite his struggles last season, is going to receive a chance, and there just isn't a consistent spot for Smith.

The Raptors have a fairly deep guard room as well, but represent a good chance for development at the NBA or G League level. And if Smith impresses in the preseason, he could find a new NBA home elsewhere if Toronto decides to move on. With a more veteran roster, Smith could see an extended run in the preseason since the Raptors know what they have in their guys.

Smith's story is a great example of why these games matter. Despite the Nets being out of a playoff spot, he still carved out a future role for himself with some strong performances. He'll look to make a name for himself north of the border this season.