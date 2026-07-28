Free Agency Again Showing Brooklyn Nets Made Right Decision with Cam Thomas

The NBA offseason always has numerous twists and turns, but one player’s status is showing that Brooklyn made the right call.

Last season, the Nets came into the year expected to be one of the worst teams in basketball and contend for one of the top spots in the NBA Draft. Unsurprisingly, the Nets delivered and finished with only 20 wins and eventually ended up with the sixth pick to cap off a three-year rebuilding phase.

Going into next season, the Nets have already made some moves to take on a different look for 2026-27. While there are still some potential moves for Brooklyn to consider, one name that won’t be on the roster next season is Cam Thomas.

After starting last season with the Nets, Thomas was waived by Brooklyn before a short stint in Milwaukee that resulted in him getting waived again. After last offseason’s restricted free agency fiasco, Thomas is an unrestricted free agent this time around, and he’s still waiting for an offer to come his way.

When the Nets parted ways with Thomas last season, they faced some criticism for sending out someone who clearly has some talent. While last season was a bit of a down year, he was coming off a season where he averaged 24 points at only 23 years old.

Considering his immediate boost to the Bucks after his arrival in Milwaukee, those criticisms only continued. Of course, it didn’t end up taking long for many to see what the Nets had seen, as Thomas’ role in Milwaukee dwindled before the team opted to waive him.

As the Nets have navigated this offseason with the Julius Randle trade, the signings of Keon Ellis and Moe Wagner and several other moves, it’s clear that the team was somewhat held back by having Thomas around last season.

Despite managing to average 24 points at only 23 years old, Thomas remains unsigned nearly a month into the first unrestricted free agency of his career. While his raw scoring numbers indicate that he may still have another chance to prove himself in the league, his final half-season with Brooklyn and the ensuing fallout may have sealed his fate as an NBA player.

Sean Marks and company have had to make difficult decisions throughout the past few years, and they’ve certainly made some questionable moves along the way. However, it’s hard to argue with their decision to cut ties with Thomas after seeing his situation play out this summer.