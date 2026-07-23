Brooklyn Nets Urged to Trade Future Assets to Become More Competitive

The Brooklyn Nets are well-positioned to make a splash, given the number of draft picks the franchise has in its possession.

The organization still needs to figure out Michael Porter Jr.'s future in Brooklyn, but he almost certainly won't be the face of the franchise when the Nets are ready to compete for a championship.

Though the Nets acquired Julius Randle in an effort to become more competitive this season, there are bigger moves the Nets could've made this offseason, ESPN's Ben Golliver writes.

"The Houston Rockets own the right to swap 2027 first-round picks with the Nets, so Brooklyn entered the summer with motivation to take a big swing," Golliver wrote. "If the Nets' ongoing youth movement was unlikely to deliver a lottery pick next June, why not dangle some of their future draft assets in trades that could help them be more competitive after a dismal 20-win campaign?"

It's understandable to want the Nets to make a playoff push in a season where tanking wouldn't get them anywhere, especially after being out of the postseason picture for the last several years.

However, there's no use in parting ways for future assets that won't help the team get over the top in the near future or even years out from now.

The worst place for teams to be is in the middle, where you're either a lower-seeded playoff team or a few games out of a playoff spot.

The Nets could've gotten into the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but that would've put a ton of pressure on the organization to win a championship within the next couple of seasons before the 31-year-old's body starts to break down even further.

The NBA is a very volatile league. You never know which contending team will start to implode, especially in the apron era.

That's why it's important to hold onto your assets for as long as possible, for when a game-changing superstar becomes available, as Nets GM Sean Marks has hinted at the team's flexibility.

Are there times when the Nets should've been more willing to part with their draft picks? Absolutely.

Just last year, the Nets drafted five players in the first round, an NBA record. It's hard to expect all five players to pan out, so it is at least a little confusing why Marks didn't move a couple of those picks to trade up in the draft or land a young player with decent upside.