Few freshmen were as talented last season as Darius Acuff Jr. He was the SEC Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American.

Acuff has also been a name that has heavily coincided with the Brooklyn Nets in the pre-draft process. Other guards such as Keaton Wagler, Kingston Flemings and Mikel Brown Jr. have also been included in the Nets' 2026 NBA Draft discussions, but Acuff is the only one who has reportedly worked out for them.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie released his latest mock draft, and he has Brooklyn drafting Acuff with the sixth overall pick based on intel he's gathered from NBA circles. Through the smokescreen the organization has been putting up, it seems like he'll be the pick, pending a potential trade.

"The one consistent piece of information is that the Nets will take the highest-graded player on their board, regardless of position," Vecenie said. "Brooklyn believes it simply needs to get more talent in the door."

Even with a best player available mentality, the Nets are an unpredictable organization. In the 2025 NBA Draft, Brooklyn selected Egor Dëmin at No. 8 even though most pre-draft buzz suggested either Tre Johnson or Khaman Maluach as the likely pick.

It will be impossible to tell who is Brooklyn's favorite prospect until a name is actually called, especially in a draft with as much talent at the top of the board as there is in this one. Vecenie also mentioned that if there's one team with the most variables in its first round selection, it's Brooklyn. But Acuff does make a lot of sense if he's still on the board at No. 6.

The Nets need a true lead guard who can run the offense. He's the type of offensive initiator that could lead the rebuild.

Acuff projects as one of the most polished point guards in the class from an offensive standpoint. His strong frame allows him to consistently get into the paint without relying solely on a tight handle, though he has shown the ability to create separation when needed. His perimeter shooting has also taken a noticeable step forward, making him a more complete scoring threat.

While there is still plenty of room for growth on the defensive end, Acuff possesses the strength and athletic tools needed to become a reliable defender at the next level.

Brooklyn hasn't been seen as a premier destination for trade candidates or free agents in many seasons. Acuff is the type of player who could fix that because he'll draw other players towards the organization.