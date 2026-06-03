Latest Reports Link Brooklyn Nets To Elite SEC Forward

The NBA Draft is just a few weeks away, and the Brooklyn Nets will be under the spotlight once again.

For just the second time in the last 15 years, the Nets will be making a lottery pick. With an intriguing young roster already on board, this sixth overall pick has the chance to elevate Brooklyn back into contention. The pressure is on the front office to nail the pick.

While the general consensus is that Brooklyn will select one of the elite guards that falls to them, like a Keaton Wagler or a Darius Acuff Jr., there's a growing sense that the Nets could switch lanes. Numerous reports have come out in recent days linking the Nets with Tennessee forward Nate Ament at the sixth overall selection.

Why The Nets Could Be Interested In Nate Ament

Erik Slater of ClutchPoints and Connor Long of Nets Daily have both recently reported that there's serious interest in Ament from the Nets front office. With at least a few high-end guards set to be on the board at six, what's the driving force behind Brooklyn's interest in Ament?

Ament is a 6-foot-10, 207-pound forward from the University of Tennessee. As a freshman with the Volunteers last season, he averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Despite his lengthy frame, he shot just 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point line. For a Brooklyn team that needs efficient scoring, those aren't ideal numbers.

The real draw with Ament is his perceived two-way potential. At his very best, he's a guy who can frustrate and pester his opponents defensively with his length, while also being an elite slasher and finisher at the rim. The three-point shot will be hit-or-miss, but the baseline traits on both ends of the floor are a big reason why he's going to be a lottery pick.

The Nets' current roster situation could also play a role in their selection of Ament. They just took four guards in the first round of last year's draft. Adding another one at six could create a situation where one or two young guys don't see the floor to realize their potential. The future at the forward spot is much murkier.

Michael Porter Jr. is there currently, but his time in Brooklyn seems like it will be short-lived. Noah Clowney, Danny Wolf, and Ziaire Williams are fine players, but there are serious questions about the upside of all three of them. Ament would immediately present Brooklyn with a potential future star on the wing to pair with the crop of young guards.

There's also an argument to be made that the sixth pick isn't the time to be selecting for roster need. More often than not, taking the best player available ends up working out well. Passing on Wagler or Acuff for a developmental wing would be a hard sell to a fanbase already lacking some trust in the overall process.

Ament is an intriguing prospect, but the Nets would be taking a risk selecting him at the sixth pick. This is a very important draft for Sean Marks. The pressure is on to get it right.