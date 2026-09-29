Michael Porter Jr. Gets Candid About Future with Nets Amid Contract Negotiations

The Brooklyn Nets and Michael Porter Jr. have yet to agree on a contract extension.

Porter initially came over in a salary-clearing move by the Denver Nuggets, allowing the Nets to add another first-round pick to their cache.

Porter responded with a career-best season, making a legitimate bid to make the All-Star Game while hoping to make Brooklyn his long-term home, even if he's yet to agree on a new extension with the Nets.

“I have a great agent and I know him and Sean, they’ve been speaking some. But for me, I’m just excited to play basketball,” Porter said. “I never was a dude who played for a big contract or for the money. So for me, I’m just excited to play with these guys and be in Brooklyn and build this organization as one of the leaders.

“I’ve voiced that I’d love to be in Brooklyn and that I’m enjoying playing with these guys. And I think we’ll be a lot better this year, obviously. … The way these young guys have gotten better just in one year, I’m excited to see what we can do. So that’s where my mind is at and I’m not even thinking about anything else.”

Nets GM Sean Marks wants to keep as much flexibility as possible for the future, so it doesn't seem like he's willing to go beyond a certain price point he may have already deemed appropriate for MPJ.

“Yeah, I’ll leave the negotiations internal,” Marks said. “That’s obviously between the Nets and Mike and his agent. But they’re ongoing. The dialogue is ongoing. But again, we are in no hurry to do this. I don’t think he’s in any particular hurry either.

“If there’s a meeting point that we feel like, ‘Hey, this works for both sides,’ then that’ll happen. But as we’ve mentioned before, this is not something that there’s an expiry date on it in the next couple of months either. So we both have time. Both sides have time to figure this one out.”

Porter has proven that he can fit in alongside players of various skill sets and that he doesn't need to hold the ball for a very long time to put up points in bunches.

In a league that is increasingly favoring more ball movement, Porter should have a pretty open market close to the trade deadline, should the Nets decide to trade him.