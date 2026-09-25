Brooklyn Nets Should Consider Adding More 2027 First-Round Picks

The Brooklyn Nets don’t have control of their first-round pick next season, but the draft should still be something to watch.

The Nets are looking to come out of their rebuild and return to playing competitive basketball next season. Without control of their first-round pick next season, with Houston owning the right to swap, the Nets have been thrust into a new situation.

With that in mind, Brooklyn spent its offseason looking to make some deals and put itself in a position to compete for a spot in the postseason in 2027. The most notable additions came on draft night, when Brooklyn used its first-round pick to take Mikel Brown Jr. and sent out Nic Claxton in a deal to land former All-Star Julius Randle.

Going into next season, the Nets are set to have two first-round picks in 2027. One via the Mikal Bridges trade from the New York Knicks, and the other being the least favorable of Brooklyn and Houston.

Considering the current state of the Knicks and Rockets, it’s hard to imagine either of those picks will be all that valuable. Likely seeing their only picks in 2027 coming in the 20s, the Nets might be wise to get somewhat active on the trade market for first-round picks next season.

With the new draft lottery format, the Nets could benefit significantly from any team willing to send out their pick. Of course, getting another pick from a clear-cut contender wouldn’t change much, but taking a risk on a team closer to the middle may be worth it.

Ideally, Brooklyn will be in the mix for a postseason spot next year and won’t be dwelling on what could’ve been with its pick situation. However, if things start going a bit south during the season, the Nets could be wise to test out the trade market for someone like Michael Porter Jr. or Julius Randle to add some draft capital for 2027 or even beyond.

Ultimately, the Nets aren’t yet in a position to contend for a title, and sending out some of their top talent for extra picks could be their best path toward contention. If Brooklyn is able to compete for a play-in spot next season, it should probably ride out the season and see how far this team could go, but it’s clear that this won’t be the final product of this era.

So, if it makes sense to get some extra picks and the Nets are willing to deal some of their most valuable players, they should seriously consider focusing on the 2027 draft.